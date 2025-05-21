Delhi's Unique School In Park Where Children Learn For Free, Kudos To Namita Choudhury, The Teacher

New Delhi: Delhi's Balaji Park in pocket 1 of Dwarka sector 3 offers a unique scene. Like all parks, this too has several children but instead of loitering around, kids here are seen engrossed in their notebooks as a teacher scribbles on the blackboard. For the last 13 years, this is a common scene for people of the area, courtesy Namita Choudhury, a local resident.

Namita believes that education not only equips individuals with skills and knowledge to progress but is also the key to empowerment. She has thus taken it on herself to illuminate the lives of those who are left outside the ambit of education due to financial constraints.

Namita has been teaching children of migrant labourers for free at this park for over a decade. Her journey started with only five children and now her student strength has crossed 200. Some of the children whom Namita taught have completed their masters and preparing for competitive exams. Not only this, she has made their mothers literate. However, it has not been a smooth sail for Namita, who overcame many challenges but never stopped.

Students learning in groups (ETV Bharat)

How the initiative started?

Namita shifted from Mumbai to Delhi in 2013. In Mumbai she used to teach in orphanages and was searching for similar initiatives in Delhi. "People always do the best for their children but there is nobody to look after those who are unfortunate. I found a park in front of my house where many children was seen loitering around. These were children of construction workers and labourers. Some of their mothers also worked as domestic help. When I spoke to the children, I found out that they live in nearby slums. Most people living in the slums were migrant labourers who had come here for work," Namita said.

Namitra explained to their parents that she wants to teach their children for free so that they can have a better future but many were reluctant. "In the beginning, only five children came to study. Seeing them, the other parents started sending their wards. Gradually, their trust increased and now there are over 200 children. Many of the volunteers are those who had once sat at the park and studied. Many children have completed their MA and are even working while several are preparing for the competitive exams," Namita added.

She said in the evening many children come to the park to play, but these kids never get distracted. They focus on their studies with full concentration, she added.

Namita explaining concepts to children (ETV Bharat)

Namita overcame many challenges

Namita said work was not at all easy. When she started teaching children in this park, the environment was not good. Many youths used to roam around in inebriated state and passed lewd comments. There were many young girls and volunteers and their safety was a big responsibility.

"We complained to Delhi Police following which, the security in the park was increased and such people stopped coming here. But even today, one or two such persons are seen loitering around. Also, there is no shelter in the park so it becomes extremely tough to hold classes during the rainy days. Sometimes classes are not held for weeks. In summers and winters, the class timings are changed keeping in mind the weather," she said.

Mothers made literate along with children

Namita and her team of volunteers not only taught the children but also their mothers, who came to drop them at the park. By teaching them to read and write, these women too are earning money as per their education level.

"These women used to sit here for two hours while their children studied. Seeing this, we started teaching them too. Apart from studying, they discussed their personal lives. During these conversations, it came to light that these women possess many skills. Some know how to make pickles, some are experts in making papad while many others are inclined towards sewing and embroidery or painting. Our team, in collaboration with National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM), formed 10 self-help groups and now they are getting employment opportunities.

Parents laud the unique initiative

Sunita, mother of a kid said she loves accompanying her children to the park and sit here while they study. Her children have been coming here for around a year. She said many positive changes are observed in the behaviour of their children.

Another mother of two studying here for the last six years said that she too has learnt to read and write. "Earlier I did not even know the alphabets but now I can sign and read names. One of my daughters has passed class 12," she said.

Namita is also the founder of an organisation, 'Chhoti Si Khushi'. "Every child has the right to dream and these dreams can be fulfilled only through proper education. However, since labourers keep wandering in connection with work, it affects the education of their children. I believe that the first task of parents should be to encourage children towards education so that they do not become migrant labourers when they grow up but work in government and private sectors," she said.