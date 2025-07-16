Delhi Polio Survivor Chetan Upadhyay To Lead India's Debut At Korea International Accessible Dance Festival

New Delhi: Chetan Upadhyay was paralysed by polio in his childhood, but he never let the disability become his weakness. Delhi resident Chetan developed a love for dance while studying in Amar Jyoti School in Karkardooma area of the national capital.

Defying the kinetic challenges posed on his body, Chetan has made dancing his challenge and will represent India in the Korea International Accessible Dance Festival (KIADA) from 10 August to 17 August. India is officially participating in this event for the first time. Chetan will also perform with his group 'Nav Utthan' on India's Independence Day on 15 August.

KIADA has confirmed the participation of Chetan Upadhyay led 'Nav Utthan' at the Korea International Accessible Dance Festival (KIADA)

Chetan and his group members Adil, Mahendra Singh, Shivam, Geeta Pariyar, Ishani Bhardwaj will perform 'Bharatnatyam' and patriotic song 'Vande Mataram' on wheelchairs at the KIADA event. He has earlier performed at the Commonwealth Games Ceremony, Vilad Vostock- Russia, Republic Day Parade- Delhi, International Purple Fest- Goa, Aami Arts Festival- Kolkata, Skill India Opening Ceremony- Delhi, Marghaji Mataram- Chennai and Bihar Diwas- Patna.

From Struggles To Success

Chetan, who was affected by polio in childhood, never let his disability become his weakness and channelised his knack for dancing at the Amar Jyoti School in Karkardooma. Defying the odds associated with his physical weakness, he started shining on the national and international stage with his mental strength and grit. Chetan has displayed his art in shows like 'India's Got Talent' and 'Satyamev Jayate'.

Empowering The Disabled

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Chetan said that after plunging into the dancing world, he founded a dance group named 'Nav Utthan' for disabled artists in 2013. This group has also performed on the television show 'Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega'. The group's aim is to empower the differently abled through performing arts. Currently, Chetan is teaching the art to more than 20 differently-abled people through online and offline mediums.

Wheelchair dancer Chetan Upadhyay (ETV Bharat)

Asia's First Wheelchair Motocross Athlete

In 2022, Chetan also got the distinction of becoming Asia's first wheelchair motocross athlete. However, the wheelchair required for this adventure sport was not available in India, he said. Chetan also accepted the challenge and modified his wheelchair himself with the existing resources and made it of international level. Chetan started wheelchair motocross with a four feet drop-in. After many failures and injuries, he learned it on his own and also succeeded in doing a 12 feet drop in.

Chetan's story is an inspiration for the differently-abled that everything is possible if you have the will to do it.