Deity's Annual Visit To Police Station Marks Unique Kullu Dussehra Tradition

Kullu: Hundreds of deities have gathered at the Dhalpur grounds for the International Kullu Dussehra festival. The festival will carry on for a week in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Unlike Dussehra in most parts of India, which concluded on Vijayadashami, Kullu Dussehra began on that day and is centred on the worship of Lord Raghunath (Lord Rama). The festival has been officially recognized as an international event since 1972.

As an integral part of the celebration, Deity Ajaypal arrived at the Dhalpur police station premises on Saturday (October 4) and sat there for a while, performing various rituals.

Devta Ajaypal is a revered local deity in the Kullu Valley who plays a special role in the International Kullu Dussehra festival. Unlike the ruling deity Lord Raghunath, Ajaypal is known for his unique traditional pilgrimage rituals - including a stop at the Kullu police station during the festival.

During the Kullu Dussehra festival, Devta Ajaypal and scores of other deities assemble in making a pilgrimage to the Dhalpur Maidan to pay obeisance to Lord Raghunath. In this tradition, the most significant is Deity Ajaypal’s annual visit to the Kullu police station.

Deity Ajaypal is led in a procession and carried by his followers. This ritual is based on an old miracle associated with Ajaypal: It is believed that decades ago, a devotee of Ajaypal named Khampu was arrested by the police. When the police were taking him to the Kullu station, his handcuffs mysteriously broke.

The police observed a divine presence following Khampu and after this miraculous incident, released him. The deity now visits the police station every year to honour this event.

The Kullu police even clean the station premises in preparation for the deity's arrival as a sign of respect.

According to Deity Ajaypal's priest, Noop Ram, Deity Ajaypal is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Deity Ajaypal provides relief from drought and famine.