Deity's Annual Visit To Police Station Marks Unique Kullu Dussehra Tradition
The Kullu police cleaned the station premises in preparation for the deity's arrival as a sign of respect.
Published : October 5, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST
Kullu: Hundreds of deities have gathered at the Dhalpur grounds for the International Kullu Dussehra festival. The festival will carry on for a week in the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh. Unlike Dussehra in most parts of India, which concluded on Vijayadashami, Kullu Dussehra began on that day and is centred on the worship of Lord Raghunath (Lord Rama). The festival has been officially recognized as an international event since 1972.
As an integral part of the celebration, Deity Ajaypal arrived at the Dhalpur police station premises on Saturday (October 4) and sat there for a while, performing various rituals.
Devta Ajaypal is a revered local deity in the Kullu Valley who plays a special role in the International Kullu Dussehra festival. Unlike the ruling deity Lord Raghunath, Ajaypal is known for his unique traditional pilgrimage rituals - including a stop at the Kullu police station during the festival.
During the Kullu Dussehra festival, Devta Ajaypal and scores of other deities assemble in making a pilgrimage to the Dhalpur Maidan to pay obeisance to Lord Raghunath. In this tradition, the most significant is Deity Ajaypal’s annual visit to the Kullu police station.
Deity Ajaypal is led in a procession and carried by his followers. This ritual is based on an old miracle associated with Ajaypal: It is believed that decades ago, a devotee of Ajaypal named Khampu was arrested by the police. When the police were taking him to the Kullu station, his handcuffs mysteriously broke.
The police observed a divine presence following Khampu and after this miraculous incident, released him. The deity now visits the police station every year to honour this event.
The Kullu police even clean the station premises in preparation for the deity's arrival as a sign of respect.
According to Deity Ajaypal's priest, Noop Ram, Deity Ajaypal is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Deity Ajaypal provides relief from drought and famine.
After resting for a while, the deity departed to meet Lord Raghunath. Seeing the deity's chariot approaching the Kullu police station, local residents were intrigued. However, after speaking with members of the Dev Samaj, all their doubts were cleared.
Noop Ram said, "Deity Ajaypal’s visit to the police station is over a 100-year-old tradition. During the British era, a devotee of the deity named Khampu was arrested by the police. While the police were bringing him one of his handcuffs broke. When he arrived at the Kullu police station, the other handcuff also broke.
The priest said, “the accompanying policeman asked Khampu who was following him? Khampu did not see anything behind him. However, the accompanying policemen could see a person constantly walking behind him, who happened to be the deity Ajaypal himself."
The priest explained that when the second shackle also broke on its own, the police considered it a miracle and released Khampu. The police acknowledged the deity's miracle. The deity had visited the Kullu police station for his devotee Khampu and rested there for a while. This tradition is still followed today. This is why the deity makes a point of resting at the Kullu police station premises every year.
There is also a belief among devotees that deity Ajaypal came to Kullu with his wife from Bir Bhangal in Kangra district. They spent a day in Kullu, but they didn't find the place suitable.
"The deity then travelled with his wife to Pij, and from Pij, they settled in Bagan village. At that time, the entire area was experiencing a drought and the people were suffering. After the deity's arrival, it rained heavily, and the crops became bountiful. A temple for the deity was subsequently built here," said Noop Ram.
Read More