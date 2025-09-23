ETV Bharat / offbeat

Jaynagar's Datta Bari Durga Puja Has Deep Historical Connect

Jaynagar: The Durga Puja at Datta Bari at Jaynagar in South 24 Parganas has a strong historical connection. Legendary figures like literary emperor Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose used to visit this Puja, that still continues to be held. Famous for Moa, a sweet delicacy made from Nolen Gur, Jaynagar is the venue of this ancient and traditional Puja at the house of Datta Zamindar house of Jaynagar.

Around 1600, Chandraketu Datta came to the Sundarbans from Kolkata and established a zamindari. At that time, most of the district was part of the Sundarbans. His grandson Ramchandra Datta started the Durga Puja that continues since 1675 in its glory at Datta Bari. At that time, the puja used to last for 10 days, and the priests would sit at the Puja with the sound of gunshots.

The Darra Zamindar house still lives on, preserving its history. Being a friend of its resident, Yogendra Narayan Datta, the then Baruipur magistrate and literary icon Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay used to visit this place and spend his holidays here while participating in the Puja.

He wrote his famous novel 'Bisbriksha' while sitting here, and Datta Bari finds a mention in several of his works. Netaji also had a close relationship with this house and is known to have held several meetings in the field in front of this house during the freedom movement.

Even now, the prasad from the Puja here is sent to Netaji’s ancestral house. Although the zamindari system has been abolished, the goddess is still worshipped for 10 consecutive days here, with all the family members returning home for the Puja.