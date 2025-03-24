Bringing Back The Divine, Centuries-Old Danda Yatra Of Ganjam In Odisha Decides To Cleanse Itself Of Modern Dance

By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: An early morning in the month of Chaitra begins way before the sunrise with the sound of conch shells and drumbeats, signalling that it is that time of the year when Danda Yatra, dedicated to penance and devotion, has been ushered in. The Danda Nacha (dance), an integral part of Danda Yatra, a centuries-old tradition dedicated to Goddess Rudrakali begins when hordes of men, collectively start dancing in myriad forms, in a state of trance. Performed as a part of a penance which the dancers vow to get fulfilled, the Danduas, as the dancers are called, swing and step in rhythmic movements while walking over one another and endure the burning embers.

During this period of the year, the entire Ganjam district transforms into a stage for the most revered spiritual traditions - considered an offering to the goddess as a penance and sacrifice. The Danduas undergo rigorous rituals and pray to Maa Rudrakali for wish fulfilment.

Bringing Back the Divine, Danda Yatra Of Ganjam In Odisha Cleanses Itself of Modern Dance (ETV Bharat)

According to the tradition, the Danda Yatra is held 21, 18 or 13 days before the Pana Sankranti in the month of Chaitra (which falls around April 14), which is also considered as the Odia New Year.

As per lore, the Danda Yatra performed by Danduas calls for a strict regimen for the performers. They fast from sunrise to midnight, perform barefoot parikramas (circumambulations), and participating in rigorous acts of penance. There are various forms of Danda: Dhuli Danda (performed rolling on the ground as an act of humility), Pani Danda (rituals performed immersed in water), Agni Danda (Walking over burning embers) and Bajra Danda (Symbolic representation of enduring divine wrath). For the devotees who watch and others who perform, the Danda Yatra is the most awaited and observed to seek divine intervention for wish fulfilment.

However, in recent years, a deviation that crept into the rituals in the form of modern dance (which mostly were obscene) received a lot of flak from the devotees, performers and onlookers. Most felt, these modern elements do not gel with the spiritual essence of the Yatra.

Bringing Back the Divine, Danda Yatra Of Ganjam In Odisha Cleanses Itself of Modern Dance (ETV Bharat)

Therefore, this year, a decision was taken to exclude any such performances in the Danda Yatra and present the rituals in their original, undiluted form.

Taking up the cudgels, the Brahmapur Dandanach Mahasangha, the governing body of all Danda Yatra groups, took a firm stand this year. After discussions with the District Culture Department, they decided to eliminate all kinds of non-ritualistic elements from the festival. This includes record music dance, social dramas, and other dance forms apart from those depicting the deep-rooted culture and tradition.

“The Danda Yatra is not just a mass festival; it is our identity, a cultural and spiritual legacy which we want to uphold. If we allow modern influences to creep in and dilute it, we may lose our traditions,” said Devi Prasad Panda, president of the Mahasangha.

It was decided to limit the performances to Bharatlila, Chadheya-Chadheyani acts, and the ancient arts of Ganjam. "These are the things that define Danda," he said, adding, "Only such acts can bring back the purity of the festival. We have apprised all the dancers of Ganjam district to only concentrate on the sacred rituals and not veer towards the modern and they have all agreed," he further stated.

Meanwhile, Lokanath Mohapatra, a member of a Danda Nacha Mahasangh said the operas and dramas performed include only nudity and obscenity. "What is the point to do puja and penance if we continue to watch these things all night and lose our focus," he questions. Informing that the traditions are being continued strictly because we want our future generations to keep these alive. "The ritual performances should be only those which can be watched by families. So, we have decided to stop any deviation from the tradition," Mohapatra added.

Bringing Back the Divine, Danda Yatra Of Ganjam In Odisha Cleanses Itself of Modern Dance (ETV Bharat)

Tarini Prasad Behera, chief administrator of new bus stand Danda Kali temple in Berhampur city, said that the famous Danda dance of Ganjam will begin from the 25th of March and Danda dance groups will participate in this for 13-15 days. "There are 320 Danda Nacha groups in Ganjam district, and this year, none will be allowed to get modern elements into it," he said.

Ganjam District Culture Officer Rabi Narayan Behera said that the recent meeting with Danda dance groups of Ganjam district, including artists from Nayagarh district and directors, the District Cultural Department discussed about limiting the performance to traditional form of dance besides depiction of dramas like Ramayana and Mahabharata. "No obscenity will be allowed in the events. Rather the traditional customs and traditions will be performed with sanctity reflecting our culture," he said.

Bringing Back the Divine, Danda Yatra Of Ganjam In Odisha Cleanses Itself of Modern Dance (ETV Bharat)

As the streets start echoing with the sounds of conch shells, kahali, trumpets, drums and dhols, the Danda Nacha performers and penance holders also called 'rusi putras' get ready to walk bare foot clad in red and yellow robes, carrying idols of Shiva, Parvati, and Kali to perform the rituals, upholding the beliefs with faith.