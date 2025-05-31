Mahadev Is Ardhanarishwara, Say Trans Women Who Dance For Redemption At Sambalpur's Sitalsashthi

By Bahadur Jusman Kumar Rana

Sambalpur: This city in western Odisha, turns virtually into a celestial wedding venue during this time of the year, when the air brims with festivity marking Sitalsashthi - a symbolic event celebrating the earthly marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. While the festival is steeped in religious tradition, it also sees mixed emotions of longing, identity, and faith of a group often sidelined by society - the trans women or kinnars.

The reality is biting enough. Neither are they formally invited, nor anyone feels them to be important for the occasion. But dedicated as they are, year after year, hundreds, or even thousands of trans women reach the city on their own, days before the festival begins. Though not guests, they are not outsiders either, but they make sure the occasion is celebrated in the right spirit. They dance - no holds barred, pray, celebrate, and more importantly, assert that they belong.

Mahadev is Ardhanarishwara, Say Trans Women Who Dance For Redemption At Sambalpur's Sitalsasthi (ETV Bharat)

“Mahadev is Ardhanarishwara, meaning half-man, half-woman,” says Debaki Kinnar, who has come all the way from from Puri to Sambalpur and this routine she has been maintaining for the past 17 years. “It is generally believed by all kinnars that dancing at Shiva and Parvati’s wedding can liberate us from our cursed birth and we would be reborn as either man or woman in our next life.”

The transgender community takes this belief more than the symbolic way. It opens up their angst and struggles, and gives a solution, at times a divine logic, to their pain. "We feel the occasion explains why we were born between binaries, provides us the hope that through devotion we can be transformed," she adds.

According to Sambalpur’s cultural historian Deepak Panda, the wedding of Shiva and Parvati was always intended to take place in the presence of all beings—gods, humans, demons, spirits, courtesans, and kinnars. “So trans women have always been integral to the ritualistic tradition. Their presence in the Sitalsashthi yatra is not only accepted, we should consider it essential.”

Sitalsashthi rituals at Sambalpur (ETV Bharat)

When the grand wedding procession starts, trans women take the lead and dance, clad in bright saris, immersed in devotion. Some close their eyes and keep mumbling prayers, others madly perform.

Rashmi, a trans woman from Cuttack, says, “This is an occasion we wait for eagerly year after year. It’s not just about dancing, it’s about community, identity, and our spiritual freedom which gives us the opportunity to surrender to the Lord.”

In the past, local committees provided food and shelter to the trans women who participate in the event. Debaki remembers the warmth with which they were welcomed some years back. “But when we returned, it felt as if we were leaving our parents' home, just like a newly-wed bride. Now, that support is not there neither do we get that kind of welcome. COVID changed everything, so few kinnars come these days.”

Still, those who come have unshaken faith. In a collective pride and purpose, the trans women, this year too, will be staying in the city till the event gets over. “We do not wait for anyone to call us. And we do not pray for ourselves, we do so for everyone,” she adds.

Year after year, around 1,500 to 2,000 trans women gather in the city to attend Sitalsashthi, though numbers have started dropping. "We will keep coming to seek redemption and for that we do not wait for anyone to invite us. People cast aspersions on us but that does not affect us because our journey to this place and dance for the divine makes us stronger. We dare to defy societal norms and people who refuse to see us," say the trans women in unison.