What Is Crop Insurance Week? Key Features To Know About Campaign Designed For Farmers

New Delhi: Crop Insurance Week, which runs from July 1 to 7 each year to create awareness about crop insurance programmes and encourage enrollment among farmers, provides insurance coverage to farmers.

A structured awareness campaign ‘Crop Insurance Week/Fasal Bima Saptah’ has been initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare since the Kharif 2021 season onwards.

The core focus of the campaign is to increase the awareness about benefits of the scheme, sensitise the stakeholders and increase the overall enrolment of farmers, thereby helping them to reap the benefits of crop insurance with a special focus on identified aspirational/tribal districts, Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare in a written reply in Lok Sabha last year said.

Providing information about Crop Insurance, Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd. (AIC) posted on Social Media X, “Once again, AIC and PMFBY are coming up with Crop Insurance Week. This Crop Insurance Week, get your Kharif crops insured under PMFBY with AIC and become financially secure.”

In the past 8 years of implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) – 56.80 crore farmer applications have been enrolled and over 23.22 crore farmer applicants received claims. During this period, nearly Rs 31,139 crore were paid by farmers as their share of premium against which claims of over Rs 1,55,977 crore have been paid to them.