Creating Against All Odds: Dhananjay Mishra, The Single-Handed Pursuit Of Art

Hooghly: In 2015, a horrific road accident nearly ended the life of Dhananjay Mishra, a promising portrait painter from Birendranagar, Polba, and a student at Kolkata's Fine Arts College. The accident left him in a 20-day coma with severe head, left hand, and shoulder injuries, shattering his dreams of becoming a canvas artist. Back home, Dhananjay faced the immense challenge of adapting to a new reality. His left hand was rendered useless. Yet, Dhananjay refused to surrender to fate.

Driven by an unyielding spirit, Dhananjay took to canvas painting and clay modelling, using only his right hand to continue his artistic pursuits. He developed a passion for making idols, a craft he had practiced since the eighth grade. Combining skills learned informally at the Fine Arts College with observation, he began crafting magnificent figures of Goddess Durga, Lakshmi, Ganesh, Saraswati, Kali, and Jagaddhatri with one hand by the sheer strength of his mind.

Despite his artistic talent, Dhananjay faces a constant struggle for survival. He and his wife, Sudipta Mishra, live in a leaking mud house where more than half of his valuable artworks are damaged by rain. Intermittent heavy showers during the monsoon months have made his task of creating delicate clay idols even more difficult. The couple depends on his meagre earnings from idol-making and teaching painting to local students.

With the help of his wife, who assists Dhananjay with smaller tasks like making clay jewellery and decorating idols, and his nephew, Vipradeep, who helps with the larger structures, Dhananjay perseveres. His indomitable spirit and beautiful artistry have secured him orders for large Durga idols, including one of 15 feet in height and another with 12 feet height.