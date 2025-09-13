ETV Bharat / offbeat

‘Crafting Words Into Art’: Ayodhya Calligrapher Wins Hearts At Lucknow Book Fair

An avid reader, she was interested in literature since her early childhood. “I was amused by the posters people post on social media,” she said. Shashi added that her friends encouraged her to pursue a career in it, citing her writing skills.

Calligraphy, she said, largely remains an unexplored art. According to her, calligraphy is taught since childhood to improve our writing, and its tools are different. There are different ones for Devanagari, Roman in English. A postgraduate student in Physics, Shashi said she became acquainted with it a few years ago.

Calligrapher Shashi Yadav from Ayodhya has been exhibiting her works at this stall, with people thronging in to get their names and other quotations written in calligraphic style. In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, she delved into the exciting world of the art of beautiful, stylised, and expressive writing.

Lucknow: Among the bustling book stalls at the National Book Fair in Lucknow, one stall stood out, attracting visitors for something other than books: calligraphic inscription.

Shashi Yadav's works on display (ETV Bharat)

“Slowly, I started making posters. Earlier, I used a monoline basic pen. Gradually, I got seriously connected to the world of calligraphy,” she said. She said that she learned from Inku Kumar, a fine arts student based in Delhi. “I used to follow Inku Kumar on his Instagram. Then I contacted him and went to Delhi. I did the course there. There were four to five hours of class for four to five days.”

Shashi Yadav's works on display (ETV Bharat)

It is not necessary to have good handwriting, she said. “If you understand the technique, calligraphy will become easy. There are specific tools for it, which need to be used in a balanced manner, ” Shashi added. Pursuing a career in art is a big deal in our society, she said. Shashi is thankful to her family for standing by her in choosing a career in calligraphy.

“My father helped me a lot. I had a lot of difficulty explaining it to him. But once he was convinced of my passion, he gave full support. My mother also played a big role in my struggle,” she said. Shashi further said her sisters helped in making doodles.

Shashi Yadav's works on display (ETV Bharat)

Shashi added that there are plenty of possibilities in pursuing a career in calligraphy. She said one can learn calligraphy without taking any classes. But proper training and classes help you learn the nuances. One should consider studying Fine Arts if you plan to open a studio or conduct calligraphy classes, since having proper qualifications is important. Attending workshops is beneficial. Those who wish to build a career in calligraphy should obtain the necessary credentials. After that, it's all about practice.

Shashi Yadav's works on display (ETV Bharat)

You can start your own studio or offer calligraphy classes; there are many opportunities available, she said. “I showcased my stall at the World Book Fair in Delhi, which received nationwide attention. This is my first time at the Balrampur Garden Book Fair in Lucknow, and the response has been excellent. Next, I plan to launch my own workshop,” the calligrapher added.

Visitors at Shashi Yadav's stall (ETV Bharat)

Asked about the price of works at the stall, she said, “I come from the lower middle class and hence want my works to be affordable for all. Handmade bookmarks are available for Rs 10 each. Inscriptions are offered at Rs 20 and Rs 50. We also have original A3-sized posters, priced at just Rs 800”.