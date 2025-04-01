Innovation At Its Best: Meet Raipur Entrepreneur Who Is Making Bricks, Slippers, Suitcase From Cow Dung

Raipur: What if we told you that cow dung could make you wealthier? While mostly, cow dung has been used for manure and religious rituals, an entrepreneur in Chhattisgarh's Raipur has proved that it is more than just that. With his smart thinking, Ritesh Agarwal is shaping a green economy by using cow dung to make eco-friendly slippers, tiles, bricks, suitcase and much more.

With 600 cows in his cowshed, Ritesh Agarwal had a flourishing business in dairy farming. However, something was still amiss for him. "Milk was never our priority. We focus on using cow dung and cow urine to create sustainable products," he said.

Cow Dung Slippers (ETV Bharat)

The first product that his team came up with from cow dung was Gokashth, which is an alternative for wood, to be used for cremation rituals. Even though they found several buyers, it did not generate much income. Eventually, Ritesh explored more options and ended up creating more than 25 different cow dung-based products.

Raipur Entrepreneur Is Making Bricks, Slippers, Suitcase From Cow Dung (ETV Bharat)

His products range from bricks and tiles, slippers and sandals, diya and idols, rakhi and ritual garlands, and cow dung suitcase, each having its own benefits.

Bricks and Tiles: These are made with 90% cow dung, and are fire-resistant, water-resistant, and also keep the home temperature cooler. The durability of these products has been tested in laboratories.

Slippers and Sandals: These products are now gaining popularity across India, courtesy, they are biodegradable and offer comfort while reducing synthetic waste.

Diyas and Idols: During Diwali, Ritesh's team produces cow dung diyas and idols of Lord Ganesh and Goddess Laxmi, which is a sustainable alternative to clay and Plaster of Paris.

Rakhis and Garlands: These products are handcrafted from cow dung, and are in high demand during festivals.

Cow Dung Suitcase: This is claimed as his groundbreaking innovation. Interestingly, this eco-friendly suitcase was even used while presenting the state budget in Chhattisgarh.

Beyond its environmental and ecological benefits, the initiative has provided livelihood to several local women. A group of 13 women, along with ten sevadar families, have been engaged in the production unit to making of every single product.

Idols Made Of Cow Dung (ETV Bharat)

"We don't want to run the cowshed on donations. Our objective is to make it self-sustainable while creating jobs. The income generated from selling these products is used in cowshed and we ensure they receive proper nutrition and medical care," Ritesh said.

Meanwhile, the demand for these cow dung-based products is surging across India day by day. While a bulk of the products is transported to Delhi, Ritesh said that orders are now coming from all corners of the country, especially the slippers which have become a major source of revenue. The products are accessible and affordable at the same time, he added.

Cow Dung Briefcases (ETV Bharat)

Cow dung slippers: Rs 400 per pair

Bricks: Rs 15 each

Tiles: Rs 40 each

Idols: Rs 50-500

Briefcase: Rs 3100-5100

Garlands For Rituals: Rs 201-301

Hand-painted cow dung artwork: Rs 5000

Showcasing such an innovation, Ritesh with his initiative is very clear in his approach - it is not just about selling products, it is about changing the mindset of people which will perhaps pave the way for similar eco-friendly ventures across the country.