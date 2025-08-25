Chhattisgarh’s Court Where Deities Are Held Accountable

Dhamtari: India's social landscape is full of colours. It would be difficult to believe that even the local deities can be punished. But such a tradition prevails in a part of the tribal-dominated Chhattisgarh. This practice can be witnessed during the Jatra of Bhangarao Mai that is held on a fixed day in the Bhadon month of the native calendar at Kursighat Borai of Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh. Interestingly, the deities of Bastar and Odisha participate in the event that has been going on for centuries.

Thousands of people reach the venue to witness the court of justice of Bhangarao Mai. This event was held recently where Kanker Lok Sabha MP Bhojraj Nag and former MLA Shravan Markam were present, besides the other dignitaries. This Jatra is conducted with various rituals under the leadership of Kuvarpat and Dakdar. This is an event where women are prohibited. There is a common belief that no deity can function without the approval of Bhangarao Mai. The belief goes that any deity that does not perform his or her duty properly is punished by Bhangarao Mai.

A proper hearing is held where deities stand in the dock while Bhangarao Mai sits as the judge. After the hearing, the convicted deity is punished, and the plaintiff gets justice. The accused deities are held guilty if they are unable to take care of the troubles of the common folk of their respective villages.

The hearings for the accused deities are held turn by turn. The belongings (dedicated material during the worship) of those who fail the test are thrown into a pit as a symbolic punishment. This pit symbolises a prison.

The cases of the deities are heard in the presence of the village head and the other elders like Sirha, Pujari, Gayta, Majhi and Patel, who present arguments from the side of the accused. Local deities are an important part of the social life in many societies in India. This is a system that prevails outside the purview of the mainstream organised religions. Such practices are mainly prevalent in tribal India as well as the hill societies.

These practices are diverse and present life in all colours. The local deities have a very strong following in specific villages where they are revered. Their permission is sought before carrying out any important task by the people of the village. This system has drawn a lot of researchers from across the globe who want to study such unique social setups and practices that prevail in the remote interiors of the country.