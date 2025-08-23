Compassion Drives Guwahati Cabbie To Take In Abandoned Elderly Women

Guwahati: Compassion brings its own rich rewards. This can be witnessed at a home alive with laughter in a quiet lane of Ganesh Nagar in Bamunimaidam locality in Gawahati, where a group of elderly women share the joys and sorrows of life with their ‘sisters’. This is their real home, which in reality is the residence of Lohit Nath, which he has converted into an old-age home.

This 48-year-old cab driver was driven by compassion to do so as he embodies the song by the legendary singer Bhupen Hazarika, ‘Manuhe Manuhor Babe…’ (If humans do not think for humans, who will?). His effort comes as a refreshing example at a time when youngsters are known to abandon their aged parents.

With his meagre means, Lohit has opened the doors of his heart and home for these women abandoned by their families.

He has provided shelter, food and other necessities to these 10 women for the last four years at his house which he has named ‘Brindaban Ashram’.

Brindaban Ashram Old Age Home in Gawahati (ETV Bharat)

Lohit had come to Guwahati in 1989 as a 12-year-old lad from his home in Sonitpur to begin his life here as a domestic help. He later turned into a driver and is now running a cab. Life came with its hard lessons and was never easy, but he overcame these challenges.

The family comprising his wife Vijaya and two daughters leads an ordinary life, but what has made a difference is his decision to bring home the old ladies who had no refuge and make them his own family members.

Lohit says the idea to take this decision came when the world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic. While being engaged in arranging food and medicines for the needy through social media campaigns, he stumbled upon the crisis of the aged left uncared for.

“Initially, I arranged for their stay at different old-age homes in and around the city. But then I thought of creating a space for them on my own," he said.

He began in 2021 with his Uber earnings and some support coming from a friend. He started by building a small room from tin sheets and bamboo walls. Slowly, the place grew into a shelter that can accommodate up to 15 persons.

The residents at his abode hail from all over Assam, including Barpeta, Nalbari, Nagaon and Golaghat. While some of them had been abandoned, others were widowed and left to fend for themselves. Then there were others neglected by their own children.

“We call Lohit and his wife Vijaya our son and daughter. We missed our homes initially, but now this is our home,” recounted one of the earliest arrivals at this home.

Vijaya pointed out that there were initial challenges in breaking different barriers. “But soon they began treating me like their daughter. They are worried when I fall sick. They are eager to help in the kitchen. It feels like I have many mothers.”

Lohit does not want to accommodate numbers. “I only take in those who are really helpless. I prefer reuniting them with their families as children are responsible for the well-being of their elders,” he said.

He is aiming to provide more facilities to the residents in terms of proper ceiling, air-conditioning and more space to make them more at ease.

His modest earnings from cab driving support his immediate as well as the extended family of elders. It is through his compassion and courage that he has turned despair in the lives of the elderly women into a dignified living.

