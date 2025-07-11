The Coach Who Lost An Arm, Not Zeal: How Pavitar Singh is Shaping Punjab’s Youth For The Nation

By Ravi Kumar Sharma

Sangrur: When Pavitar Singh lost one of his arms in an accident, his family was shattered but he was not. A man with incredible will power, he returned home from hospital and gathered the pieces of his life to start all over again. His dream to get into the armed forces could not be fulfilled but he made truce with life to train youths to get into the Indian Army or police force.

“Destinations can be achieved not with wings, but with courage,” says Pavitar, 29, from Sangatpura village near Bhawanigarh. A budding athlete, Pavitar’s life took a drastic turn on May 11, 2016. While traveling from Patiala to Bhawanigarh, the bus he was travelling in collided with another leaving him severely injured. One of his arms had to be amputated.

Instead of losing heart, he consoled his family to have patience. "I kept convincing them that this is a passing phase but I knew it was not. I knew being the only son in the family, they were heart broken with my circumstances," reminisces Pavitar. His dream to join the Army was shattered but he found a new reason to live life. "I wanted to train youngsters who want to get into the armed forces," he says with a sense of pride.

Pavitar Singh speaking with ETV Bharat (ETV Bharat)

“I had cleared all BSF tests before the accident and was about to join duty. But that did not happen. But in some weeks I thought brooding about things I cannot change is of no use. So I hit the playground. I started practicing alone," recalls Pavitar. Soon, his solitary practice sessions grew into group activities. When other boys saw him running, training, sweating every day despite his missing arm, they got inspired.

From a small group, Pavitar is now training around 150 young men from across Punjab. Pavitar, through a disciplined movement, trains them for physical fitness, army recruitment, and national-level sports competitions. More than 120 students trained by him have already joined the armed forces and police.

“I have played nationals and won medals. Some of my trainees have also gone on to win medals,” Pavitar shares with pride.

The Coach Who Lost An Arm, Not Zeal: How Pavitar Singh is Shaping Punjab’s Youth For The Nation (ETV Bharat)

But his journey was not as easy as writing about him is. Apart from fitness training, Pavitar was also serious about academics. After the accident, though he resumed studies, writing with the left hand made him drop a year. “I had completed Class 12 before the accident. Writing with my left hand was tough. I lost a year. But I did not give up and completed my BA, B.Ed., and MA. I also cleared some government exams,” he says.

He attributed his large reach to social media. Videos of his workouts and training sessions became popular. Through social media, Pavitar inspired youths, so much so that, aspirants from as far as Tarn Taran travel to Bhawanigarh to train under him.

“I have taken a house on rent where trainees live. They bring their own food from home. A few social workers have also chipped in. An ex-army man, Sagar, has also rendered support by renting this house,” informs Pavitar with gratitude.

Pavitar's father works as a labourer and the family barely manages to live modestly. “I have never asked for any money from the trainees. If they gift me something after joining the army, that’s their love. I have never asked for anything,” he says.

He is also keen on fighting Punjab’s drug menace by channeling youth into sports and service. “I keep telling everyone, eat clean, live clean. I have never even asked youths to take supplements to keep fit or for energy. Work hard and you will get success is my mantra,” he says.

His students agree.

“I have come from Tarn Taran because I want to be trained to join the army. Pavitar Sir teaches us well about techniques that help us build physical health and keeps us mentally strong,” says Harman Singh, one of his trainees. Another student, Sukhwinder Singh, says, “He is a coach who trains with us and that motivates us every day to aim higher.”

Even the villagers who sympathised with Pavitar now respect him. “This boy lost an arm but look at the way he is leading a life with purpose,” says an elder from his village. “He has been diverting youth away from drugs and guiding them toward the right path,” he adds.

Maninder Singh, a student of Pavitar from Nandgarh village, now serves in the army in Jalandhar Cantt. “I had tried for the army recruitment twice but was rejected. But Pavitar Sir's training worked and I cleared the 2024 recruitment in Patiala. I owe this to him,” he says over a phone call.

Despite setbacks, Pavitar Singh has kept his head high and worked for a better tomorrow. He lost an arm but won youngsters who are realising the dream he once dreamt. "Now what more can I wish for," asks Pavitar.