Clocks, 3D Temples: Haryana Couple Harness The Power Of Cow Dung; Turn Showstoppers At Expo

Karnal: So long, you knew tapping cow dung is a source of renewable energy through biogas production, a process where bacteria break down manure in a sealed environment to produce methane, which can be used for cooking, heating, or electricity generation.
But what can be other means of harnessing cow dung? Ask Devendra and Babita, the Haryana rural couple, who turned showstoppers at the 11th Mega Vegetable Expo that concluded in Haryana's Gharaunda on Sunday. The expo with all the trappings of a fair of this kind looked routine. Scratching the surface, however, revealed the success story of the couple from Sonipat.
Devendra and Babita became the centre of attraction in the crowd politicians and bigwigs. A number of exquisitely crafted items such as handmade clock, 3D temple and many decorative items were on display at the expo. Through the product they not only achieved personal glory but showed the way for another means of rural sustenance.
A huge crowd of people gathered at their stall. The couple said their aim was to exhibit products made from cow dung along with a message of cow protection. Both said they are earning lakhs of rupees annually by making products from cow dung.
Love for cows
Devendra said, "I belong to a farmers' family. we have been rearing cows from the beginning. Earlier we used to sell cow milk. After watching famous activist Rajiv Dixit videos on social media, we realised there is a huge demand for cow dung and urine besides milk. We thought of making different things from cow dung and cow urine."
Devendra's background as a horticulture department staff also helped him in his endeavour. For the couple, cow is a great source of sustenance. "We are earning Rs 12 lakh to 18 lakh every year by selling the milk of desi cow."
The couple also launched a campaign to save cows, which are often dumped on roads after they grow old and weak. "We thought why not make products from its dung and earn profit. We started making many products from cow dung. We received maximum demand for watches and 3D temples made from cow dung," he said.
The price of their products starts from Rs 20. The price of the 3D temple is Rs 50,000. "We are earning Rs 600,000 annually by spending Rs 15,000," he added.
Devendra further said, "We make artefacts of Lord Shiva, Ganesh, Nandi, Lord Ram, wall clock, Om, Shivling, Baba Khatu Shyam's bow with three arrows, clock, incense sticks, bricks from cow dung. We bought a machine from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 8000. It helps us making thes products."
Left job for passion
Babita said, "I used to work at a private school. After we started a campaign to save cows, I left my job and took up this work. The self-sufficiency through the work which I like gives me satisfaction. At the same time, cows are also saved. We have eight cows with us." The couple said they run a campaign on social media to save cows. They sensitise netizens about cow dung and cow urine.