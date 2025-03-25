ETV Bharat / offbeat

Clocks, 3D Temples: Haryana Couple Harness The Power Of Cow Dung; Turn Showstoppers At Expo

Karnal: So long, you knew tapping cow dung is a source of renewable energy through biogas production, a process where bacteria break down manure in a sealed environment to produce methane, which can be used for cooking, heating, or electricity generation.

But what can be other means of harnessing cow dung? Ask Devendra and Babita, the Haryana rural couple, who turned showstoppers at the 11th Mega Vegetable Expo that concluded in Haryana's Gharaunda on Sunday. The expo with all the trappings of a fair of this kind looked routine. Scratching the surface, however, revealed the success story of the couple from Sonipat.

Devendra and Babita became the centre of attraction in the crowd politicians and bigwigs. A number of exquisitely crafted items such as handmade clock, 3D temple and many decorative items were on display at the expo. Through the product they not only achieved personal glory but showed the way for another means of rural sustenance.

A huge crowd of people gathered at their stall. The couple said their aim was to exhibit products made from cow dung along with a message of cow protection. Both said they are earning lakhs of rupees annually by making products from cow dung.

Love for cows

Devendra said, "I belong to a farmers' family. we have been rearing cows from the beginning. Earlier we used to sell cow milk. After watching famous activist Rajiv Dixit videos on social media, we realised there is a huge demand for cow dung and urine besides milk. We thought of making different things from cow dung and cow urine."