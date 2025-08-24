ETV Bharat / offbeat

Class 6 Student Holds Unique Solitary Protest Over Lack Of Facilities In Karnataka Village

Sushmita studying at Devaraj Arasu Primary School in Davangere complained about lack of drinking water unit, potholed road and overflowing sewage drains.

Sixth grader Sushmita holds solitary protest against lack of infrastructure at Arasu village in Davangere, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)
Sixth grader Sushmita holds solitary protest against lack of infrastructure at Arasu village in Davangere, Karnataka (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 24, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST

Davangere: In the 'Digital Flipbook' released by the Karnataka government's School Education Department in May this year, the department highlighted the provision of grants worth Rs 120.33 crore for drinking water and toilets to schools for the financial year 2023-24—three times more than the previous year.

But for P B Sushmita, a 6th Grade student at the Devaraj Arasu Primary School in Karnataka's Davangere, the facilities at school don't replicate at her village. On Saturday August 23, 2025, Sushmita held a solitary protest in front of the Gram Panchayat over lack of drinking water, a potholed approach road and overflowing sewage drains in the village.

With a placard of her demands tied to a chair beside her, Sushmita said that the approach road to the village was potholed and had completely deteriorated causing hardships to the locals especially during the rainy season when the potholes turn into open pools.

“When it rains, we cannot go to school. Sometimes there have been incidents where students and teachers have fallen in the mud," Sushmita complained.

Lack Of Drinking Water
Sushmita said that the locals were suffering due to the lack of a clean drinking water unit in the village while demanding the facility be set up in earnest. Since the sewage system is not in proper order, the liquid refuse is flowing on the road, she said.

Protest Withdrawn After PDO Assurance
After receiving the information about the unique solitary protest, the Gram Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) arrived at the spot and assured her about necessary action to address her demands. After promising to fulfill the student's demands, Sushmita withdrew her protest.

Talking to ETV Bharat over her protest, Sushmita complained about lack of infrastructure in the village.

“After my protest, the work of removing silt from the drains has started. A tender has been called to repair the road connecting the school. The clean drinking water unit was shifted to another village due to lack of space. The PDO has promised to set up a water unit here. If my demands are not met, I will protest again."

