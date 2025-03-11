From Poaching Rhinos To Serving Ethnic Food: Inspiring Journey Of An Assam Village

Kaliabor: A village in Assam had a bad reputation for poaching one-horned rhinoceros, the state's pride, once upon a time in the past. The village, Natundanga, was also infamous for providing shelter to those involved in the killing and poaching of rhinos. It was believed that some villagers were also part of poaching activities to earn some easy money. As a result, raids by the forest department and police in the village were a common sight in those dark days.

But today, the same village is earning the praise of one and all. Once known for all the wrong reasons, the village has shrugged off that stain and went on to create a distinct identity of its own. Natundanga, inhabited by Karbis - one of the premier indigenous communities of the state, which fought for self-identity and self-establishment, has now managed to get a good name and, along with it, success. Today this village is a symbol of Assam's pride as it has emerged as a good host for environmental tourists.

'Choran Ahem': A Challenging Journey From Bad Name To Glory (ETV Bharat)

The village, which lies adjacent to the Kaziranga National Park, has got a special identity now due to a food hub that serves the ethnic dishes of the Karbi Community. “Choran Ahem”, the Karbi Ethnic Food Centre in Natundanga is now a familiar name among travellers for its exceptional culinary delights with an ethnic touch.

The team at Choran Ahem always keeps a watchful eye on the cleanliness and the serving of fresh food. The menu contains traditional Karbi cuisines without the use of oil and spices to give it a healthy and ethnic touch. The menu comprises of items like Skiwerred grilled fish, meat cooked in bamboo tube, bamboo rice, meat curry with sesame seeds, Stemmed fish and egg wrapped in leaves, raw turmeric chutney, dried fish chutney and many more which are bound to make any foodie craving for them. As a result, Choran Ahem has become a favourite destination for travellers from different parts coming to this part of the country.

This Karbi community food outlet has ensured earnings to a group of around 21 local Karbi youths. Mangal Singh Teron is the main driving force behind "Choran Ahem". He is also the head of the Eco Development Committee that runs the place.

It is to be noted that since 2021, the Government of Assam has been giving three civil honors, namely Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav awards to recipients for their contribution in their relevant fields to Assam. With the announcement of the award for the year 2024-2025, an atmosphere of joy prevailed in this particular village of Kaliabor. The 'Assam Gaurav' award, the third highest civilian honour given by the Government of Assam, will be conferred to "Choran Ahem".

The 'Choran Ahem' is located in a natural environment near Kaziranga National Park, crossing a few kilometres of Jakhalabandha Town under the Kaliabor sub-district on the way to Upper Assam via National Highway 37.

Today's 'Choran Ahem', known for its excellent food, has not only earned a special identity as a respectable Natundanga village but also a symbol of revolutionary transformation. The village which was once known as a stronghold of poachers is now a place that frequently sees footfalls of tourists and nature lovers. The aroma of delicious dishes in the lap of nature attracts guests to 'Choran Ahem'.

The list of some notable guests who were overwhelmed by the hospitality of this village includes former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen, French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain, popular singer Papon etc. Also, tourists from different parts of the state, country and the world come to Natundanga and enjoy its natural environment and the mouthwatering dishes of the indigenous food.

In the journey to becoming the pride of Assam by giving a new dimension to the State's tourism today, the evolution of Choran Ahem has also become the story of a concerted and continuous effort which made it reach today's level.

For that, we have to go back to the first decade of the 21st century. We have already mentioned Natundanga's ill-saturated past. It was important for the Kaziranga National Park Authority to change the mindset of the villagers and make them sensitive to nature and animals for the protection of the one-horned rhinoceros and animals.

The Forest Department also took the initiative in this regard. Special efforts were taken in this direction by the then Forest Officer of Burhapahar Forest Range Ikramul Majid.

In addition, keeping in view the potential and promotion of ethnic local food as part of scaling up the Kaziranga tourism scene, in 2010, the Forest Department opened a food outlet taking steps to entertain the guests with indigenous food prepared by Karbi villagers. The Natudanga eco-development committee has been overseeing Choren Ahem.

In 2017, with the sincere efforts of the World Wildlife Foundation as well as the Forest Department and the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Administration, special steps were taken for the upliftment of the food hub in the village. Under the supervision of Pankaj Chakraborty, the sub-divisional magistrate in charge of the Kaliabor sub-division at that time, training in serving food items was also arranged by the Food Craft Institute, Nagaon, a special initiative for the self-reliance of the women of the village.

The campaign, called 'Kachingthur', led to the emergence of environmental tourism as a source of sustainable livelihood. Later, the Choren Ahem gained momentum with the special efforts of another Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bitupon Neog, in-charge of the then Kaliabor sub-division. The Choran Ahem food centre became the centre of attraction for visitors to the Kaziranga National Park as well as many others and managed to get a distinct status.

Over time, especially with the advent of social media and a rise in content creation, Choran Ahem has been able to get the attention and accolades of food connoisseurs. For this, locals have high regards for people like Ikramul Majid, the forest officer who took the initiative, Pankaj Chakraborty, the then in-charge sub-divisional officer of Kaliabor sub-division, Bitupan Neog and WWF representative Dr Pranabjyoti Bora for their contribution to the transformative efforts.

Mangal Singh Teron, a resident and head of the Natundanga Eco Development Committee, told ETV Bharat, "Prior to 2008, we were hesitant to talk about ourselves as the village’s name got tarnished due to Rhino killings and few of our men were also involved. But after the Natundanga Eco Development Committee was formed under the initiative of Ikramul Majid, forest officer of Burhapahar forest range, things started to change. ”

Teron has some trusted lieutenants in the form of Joysingh Teron, Rohit Teron, Waison Rongphar, Surya Killing, Jonali Rongpharpi, Bina Rongpharpi, Ayesha Tisopi, Basapi Killingpi, Sangeeta Bepi, Radhama Terangpi, Bina Tisopi, Anjali Terangpi, Meena Killingpi and Moina Tokbipi to name a few.

After getting the Assam Gaurav Award, their faces shine, as if the darkness of a long stigma is gone. Expressing happiness, Mangal Singh Teron said, "We are thankful to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, local MLA and minister Keshab Mahanta and the forest department. We also must appreciate the social media and the content creators for taking a major role in earning Choran Ahem a respectable name.”

Choran Ahem’s transformation is indeed the story of the sincere efforts, courage and determination of the residents of the village who overcame challenges, erased the unsavoury memories of the past and earned a reputation as a good host for environmental tourists.