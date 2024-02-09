Chocolate Day 2024: Make Your Day As Sweet and Delightful As a Box of Chocolates

Hyderabad: You must have heard the phrase 'start with something sweet,' in many of its versions including one from your mother tongue. So, why not start/build the tale of your love with chocolates. The third day of Valentine's week serves as an occasion to exchange chocolates with your special ones.

Chocolate provides an experience that activates all of our senses. It is one of the delicacies in the world which most people love to taste. Its taste can instantly lighten a dull day for most people.

The day is believed to have originated as a Christian feast day honouring Saint Valentine and other saints, who are called the Valentines. Since the Victorian era, chocolates have been a major component of gifts given by men and women in love.

Well, chocolates are not only a mere time pass edible, but it also carries significant health benefits. Chocolate's natural chemicals have been scientifically proven to improve people's moods. The tryptophan in chocolate affects the levels of endorphins in our brains, which makes us feel happy. Eating a controlled amount of chocolate every day is also considered good for the heart and keeping heart diseases at bay.

Chocolate comes from the cocoa tree which is also known as ‘Theobroma cacao’ which is the Greek way of saying “food for the gods”.

The Aztecs, a Mesoamerican civilisation that believed cocoa was god-given fruit, used cocoa drink as medicinal concoction, energy drink, and as an aphrodisiac, according to chocolate.org.

A study done by the National Confectioners Association(in the US) says a whopping 92% of people would prefer to receive the gift of chocolates and/or candy. Each Valentine's Day, chocolate and candy sales bring in an estimated $4 billion in revenue and it keeps growing year-on-year.

In modern day, chocolates are available in markets ready to be presented with appealing wraps which would surely leave your loved one awe-struck. You can prepare a chocolate treasure hunt around your home as well. You can even try to be creative in the kitchen. For your special ones, you can make heart-shaped chocolates at home or bake a luscious chocolate cake or muffins. Good luck with that!