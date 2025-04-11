Healing Touch Of Chinmayi Deo: The Royal Heir Of Puri Who Chose To Serve Wounded Cows, Dogs

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: Born into the Bonai royal family of Odisha, Chinmayi was never drawn towards the luxuries of life. With maids all around and people ready to attend to her calls, Chinmayee felt at home only on the streets when she was attending to the injured animals, particularly cows left unattended, uncared. For the royal daughter, the dirty paths of Puri turn into daily work stations, where she takes care of the bovines, gets them treated and carries home those who cannot be looked after on the streets. In return, the cows lick her cheeks to show their gratitude and love.

What drives Chinmayi to take care of the cows, every single day, without fail?

It usually is a natural call and at times begins with a sound. The faint, irregular clatter of a cow’s hooves, staggering and uneven are enough to draw her attention. In many cases, people who are aware of Chinmayi's work, inform her. "It is like a mother hearing her child cry. I feel their pain, I can understand their tears and I talk to them in way they understand and reciprocate,” she says softly. “Sometimes I gauge the gravity of the wound without even seeing where it has been inflicted. I know from the way the cows behave,” explains she.

Healing Touch Of Chinmayi Deo: The Royal Heir Of Puri Who Chose To Serve Wounded Cows (ETV Bharat)

The niece of Bonai King Kadamba Keshari Chandra Deo, and granddaughter of late Durga Madhav Singh Deo of Kalahandi, Chinmayi grew up amidst opulence. But her heart was never into golds, diamonds and palaces. She was highly inspired by her mother Utpal Manjari Devi, whose lessons from the shastras and Puranas and devotion to cows left an indelible mark on her daughter’s soul.

“I had often seen her feeding them, speak to them or wipe their wounds," Chinmayi recalls. "And I was the one who would hold her saree and follow her around. I used to help her in holding fruits or jaggery which she took along to feed the cows. They would come near us not because of the food, but because they loved us and knew we would not harm them.”

This sense of safety, of shelter, has made Chinmayi’s mission of life clear. She wants to make the cows of the town feel safe and give them care when they are alone and injured.

Chinmayi, now 30 years of age, has so far treated more than 500 cows, many of who were rescued after hit-and-runs, limb fractures, or neglect and abandoned by owners . Her routine work includes walking five kilometers daily to the Bagha Akhada Matha in Puri, a makeshift hospital for the cows, which she had helped build in 2017. All that she carries along is a simple first aid bag that has all the basic medicines, antiseptics, gauze, turmeric powder, and even biscuits for the stray dogs who revolve around her while she fends the cows.

“These bovines are so understanding that when I apply medicine or look at their wound, they would lick my hand or cheeks as if saying a thank you,” she says with a fulfilling smile. "Can anything make me feel more blessed than this,?" she questions.

Taking a leaf out of her work, some youths from the town have now joined her. They are learning to dress wounds, feed strays, and treat abandoned animals. Sujith, one who has been helping her for the last 12 years says, “She never lets you feel like you are not important. Rather she makes us feel we are doing the noblest job by rendering seva, a sacred service."

Prahlad who also works with her showers words of appreciation for her commitment to the cause of the animals. "She does not just belong to the royal family but she is godly, a soul so pure. Her work makes us realise what we are missing in the present day - compassion and empathy," he adds.

Chinmayi, however, is not interested to hear any praises though she has been honoured for her selfless work by many social organisations. "I am doing a service which our religion teaches us. So I am not special but doing just what all of us should be doing as humans," she responds.

She goes on to explain that India reveres the cow as 'gau mata', yet every day countless animals are left abandoned or hit by vehicles. “We chant shlokas and mantras as a mark of prayer but let animals die on roads. What kind of worship is that,” Chinmayi says exasperated.

What next for Chinmayi?

She plans to set up hospitals for cows across Odisha and wants every person to learn the basic knowledge needed to take care of animals or shift them to the hospital. “If every area could get five to six people who can volunteer to take care of injured animals, this world would be a far better place to live in,” she asserts.

Even today, when she returns to her family home near Puri’s Swargadwar (Puri Crematorium that is considered sacred) she runs her hands on the head of the cows and dogs she meets on way. They also nuzzle her and follow her. “I grew up among 300 cows and they were all that I considered as my friends circle,” she laughs heartily.

"I know I cannot save every cow. Some are in such pathetic state that their recovery is impossible. But I break down while burying an animal when it dies. It is the most difficult time for me," she says emotionally. But ask her about the feeling when some cow recovers and starts walking, Chinmayi smiles from ear to ear - "I thank God and remain indebted for making me efficient enough to carry forward His orders. I feel the animal gets a rebirth and that is heartening," she says, her eyes moistening.