By Samir Kumar Acharya

Berhampur: For those who felt the touch of red, blue and green gulaal, visually experiencing colours did not matter. Excited still, most of the children danced and played with the very thought that it was the festival of colours - Holi. As Khushi, a Class 9 student, rushed to her friend and put some vermillion-coloured gulaal on her cheeks, the expressions of both were worth watching. Alas, neither Khushi nor her friend could see each other but hugged as a gesture of love. The sight was enough to fill one with happiness and gratitude. Happiness because the kids were enjoying and gratitude, for not letting them realise that the world has shades they would never be able to see.

Welcome to the Orissa Service Centre for the Blind in Berhampur, a residential school for the visually challenged girl children, where preparations for Holi celebrations are in full swing.

Where Colours Lose Meaning: Celebrating Holi With Visually Challenged Students In Berhampur (ETV Bharat)

Khushi, a student of class 9 comes forward to ask if she can start playing and whether all the people supposed to participate in the celebrations have arrived. “I have been waiting for the day since last one month. I and my friends have collected so many colours of gulaal to play and I just cannot wait more,” says she splashing some shades of green on her friend.

Coming back a few steps, she asks, “That was green right?” and all, including visitors who visit the school on special occasions to celebrate with the kids, were taken by surprise. “I cannot see but I knew it was green, the colour that the leaves and plants are,” she explains running back to her friends.

Blind by birth, Khushi has been studying in the school for over 15 years now. Home to about 70 children, special days are celebrated in the school that runs on charity of benevolent donors. Most of the inmates being talented in singing and playing instruments, also are invited to perform at events where they are paid a fee.

Relishing dahi vada, cakes and chocolates, as the girls enjoy the day, Pinky Goud studying in Class 10 comes closer to besmear some colours on the guests. “Holi is special for all of us. It reminds us that there are colours which differentiate everything in this world. Some say they are dark and others say they are fair. Thank God, we do not have to differentiate on the basis of colours,” she says leaving behind a lot for the guests to ponder.

A statement that resonates with Sandhyarani Panda too, another student of Class 10, who has been celebrating Holi for the past 18 years. “I had known some colours initially but have faint memory because after a period of time, the world became dark for me,” she says but not with any remorse, as if accepting that her vision was lost and cannot be revived.

“But I can feel which colour is being applied to me. I cannot see or even imagine about colours, but the word brings out in us some excitement that we all dip in the celebratory colours and become happy,” says Laxmi Behera.

Chairman Bhabani Shankar Padhi, also visually challenged, plays Holi with the children (ETV Bharat)

Looking after the day-to-day affairs of the institution and heading it as chairman, Bhabani Shankar Padhi speaks about the school and how the children have been attending classes with the help of braille books and notebooks. “For the past 19 years, we have been celebrating the festival with a lot of enthusiasm. Many benevolent people from the city, volunteers and celebrities join the children to celebrate together. On the day, everyone comes with gifts and food for them and all of us eat together,” says Padhi who is also visually challenged since birth.

For Padhi, playing Holi with these children is as good as praying in front of Lord Jagannath. “It takes me to a different high. I feel connected to the divine among these children,” he adds emotionally.

With their parents staying close by and within the town periphery, the children are allowed to meet them as and when they come. Celebrating the occasion throughout the day, they did not make anyone feel that their world is devoid of colours, neither did they complain. "We know there are lots of colours in the rainbow but for us joy is the only colour," says Khushi while bidding adieu to guests.

(Names changed to protect identity of children)