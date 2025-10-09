Children From Chhattisgarh Village Touch The Skies
They are being offered an incentive of air travel if they secure above 80% in the board exams
Published : October 9, 2025 at 2:06 PM IST
Kanker: Children in a village of Naxal-affected Kanker district of Chhattisgarh can now reach the skies. They are being offered to take a flight of fantasy through a unique incentive, offering an opportunity to travel by air if they secure over 80 per cent marks in their board exams.
This offer is being made to the children of Musurputta village, which is located 35 km from the Kanker district headquarters. Kids scoring over 80% in their board exams are felicitated in the form of an air trip to various places in the country. Those ranking in the top ten in the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education are also being offered a foreign trip.
The entire cost of the children's air travel is borne by the officials and employees from the village. Village Head Muni Ram explained, "We have an Officers and Employees Cell that was started by a couple of officials and employees. These employees first began honouring the children on Diwali around 12 years ago. Seeing this, the people in government service outside the village also started joining in."
He said that from 2008 to 2013, children from the village who scored well in the exams were honoured on Diwali with bicycles, books and other articles. But from 2013 onwards, the Cell announced air travel for the children.
DK Bhaskar, a government teacher in the village, pointed out that air travel was introduced to foster interest in studies and to instil a sense of competition. "Children in our remote areas had never seen an aeroplane or a train. The idea was to develop a passion for education in these children," he explained.
Bhaskar added that the Cell had 50 members in government jobs in 2013, which has now doubled. Till now, around 50 children above the age of 13 have been taken for air travel. Each year, two to three children who score high marks in Classes 10 and 12 are taken on the trip.
It was disclosed that in October 2025, two students who scored 90% in their Class 10 board exams were airlifted from Raipur to Odisha. Both these students, David Sahu and Toshan Kumar Sahu, were delighted by the experience of air travel.
Toshan Kumar Sahu said, "Our air journey began at Raipur airport, from where we flew to Bhubaneswar. Then we visited places like Puri, Konark Temple, Jagannath Temple, Chilika Lake, and Udayagiri caves in Odisha. Later, we returned from Puri to Raipur by train. We got to see new places and learnt a lot."
He added, "We had never seen an aeroplane or a train and were delighted to travel by them. Now we're working hard to score well in our Class 12 exams and make it to the top ten so that we can travel by air again."
Meanwhile, David Sahu underlined that this trip has inspired the children in the village. He said, "I want my name to appear on the Chhattisgarh merit list for Class 12 so that I can get a chance to travel abroad."
Bhaskar related that the air travel initiative is showing positive results. "Previously, students who were lagging behind and were typically scoring 60% to 70% are now scoring above 90%," he said.
“We are organising tours to various tourist destinations across the country. We have taken children on trips to Delhi, Kolkata, Puri, Mumbai, Jammu and Kashmir, besides Nepal. If children from our village make it to the Chhattisgarh merit list, they will also be offered a trip to Singapore," he added.
