Children From Chhattisgarh Village Touch The Skies

Kanker: Children in a village of Naxal-affected Kanker district of Chhattisgarh can now reach the skies. They are being offered to take a flight of fantasy through a unique incentive, offering an opportunity to travel by air if they secure over 80 per cent marks in their board exams.

This offer is being made to the children of Musurputta village, which is located 35 km from the Kanker district headquarters. Kids scoring over 80% in their board exams are felicitated in the form of an air trip to various places in the country. Those ranking in the top ten in the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education are also being offered a foreign trip.

The entire cost of the children's air travel is borne by the officials and employees from the village. Village Head Muni Ram explained, "We have an Officers and Employees Cell that was started by a couple of officials and employees. These employees first began honouring the children on Diwali around 12 years ago. Seeing this, the people in government service outside the village also started joining in."

He said that from 2008 to 2013, children from the village who scored well in the exams were honoured on Diwali with bicycles, books and other articles. But from 2013 onwards, the Cell announced air travel for the children.

DK Bhaskar, a government teacher in the village, pointed out that air travel was introduced to foster interest in studies and to instil a sense of competition. "Children in our remote areas had never seen an aeroplane or a train. The idea was to develop a passion for education in these children," he explained.

Bhaskar added that the Cell had 50 members in government jobs in 2013, which has now doubled. Till now, around 50 children above the age of 13 have been taken for air travel. Each year, two to three children who score high marks in Classes 10 and 12 are taken on the trip.