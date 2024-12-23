The Twilight Zone! Shadowed By Mountains, 12 Villages In Patalkot Get Only Two Hours Of Sunlight

Chhindwara: Imagine a place where sunlight is an exception and darkness the only way of life! Welcome to Patalkot, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh, situated 3,000 feet below the surface level, surrounded by towering mountains and dense forests. Considered a hidden valley, the village offers a glimpse into a life untouched by the modern world.

For the Bharia tribe residing here, morning begins with the sun’s arrival at 10 AM till 11 AM and concludes as darkness creeps in around 3 PM. Even during the day, the villages remain shrouded in a dim twilight, giving an impression of evening all day.

With a population of around 3,200 people which lives in harmony with nature, three of the 12 villages are literally cut off from the outside world while the rest are connected through paved roads. The three villages however remain isolated, veiled in near-permanent darkness. Reaching these villages is a challenge, as accessibility is hard to find.

Patalkot, Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Vikas Sharma, a researcher specializing in the Bharia tribe, is highly appreciative of the unique lifestyle of the residents. “The people of Patalkot live in a pure natural environment, untouched by the chaos of the outside world. Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, these villages remained entirely unaffected, proving their self-sustaining way of life,” he says.

For the tribes of Patalkot, the forest means a whole world. From honey to coarse grains like Kodo Kutki and Balar, the forest sustains their livelihoods. In recent years, limited cultivation has begun in some villages, but for most, the forest remains their primary source of sustenance. Patalkot is also globally renowned for its herbs, which are prized for their medicinal properties. These precious resources have led the government to declare the valley a biodiversity hotspot, recognizing its ecological significance.

Natural beauty of Patalkot (ETV Bharat)

In a historic move, the government granted habitat rights to the Bharia tribe, empowering them to protect their land, water, and forests. Under this initiative, the Bharia people now hold exclusive rights over Patalkot’s resources, and no external party can exploit them without their consent. This initiative made Chhindwara the first district in India to grant such rights to a tribal community.

Patalkot witnesses only two hours of sunlight (ETV Bharat)

Patalkot’s breathtaking beauty and cultural richness have also caught the attention of the tourism sector. To promote this hidden gem, the district administration is organizing an Adventure Festival from December 28 to January 2. Activities such as hot air ballooning, paragliding, and other thrilling games aim to draw visitors from around the world to experience the magic of Patalkot.

Collector Sheelendra Singh says, “We want the world to witness the untouched beauty of Patalkot while respecting its fragile ecosystem and the way of life of its people.”