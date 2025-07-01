Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur (Chhattisgarh): In some Chhattisgarh villages, under Bharatpur development block, technology which is meant to ease the welfare delivery mechanism has failed to do so. Rather it is forcing hundreds to climb atop mountains, every month, in rain or sun, for something as basic as food.

When the state government decided to distribute ration to beneficiaries for three months at one go during monsoon season, the task for the villagers became uphill. And the most affected are residents of remote villages under the Garhwar gram panchayat.

A 50-Foot Climb For Rice: Chhattisgarh Villagers Scale Hills For Ration Amid Monsoon Misery (ETV Bharat)

There are bout 400 ration cardholders in Patpartola, Chandela, Darrítola, and Mantolia villages who trek at least five kilometers into the dense forests and climb a 50-foot hill only to register their fingerprint on an e-POS machine after which they can collect their foodgrain.

“For rice which is due to us, we are made to climb the hill. Sometimes it takes the whole day and there are times when we need two to three days,” says Ramkaran, a villager, expressing his frustration with weariness in his voice.

The reason why the machine has been kept atop the hill is poor mobile network coverage. Ever since the Public Distribution System (PDS) has gone online, biometric authentication through e-POS (Electronic Point of Sale) machines has become mandatory. But in the five villages, the machines don’t work as there is no network here. So the machines are carried up to a hilltop, where mobile signal is available, that too at times.

Even in rains, when the hills turn slippery and the forest paths become treacherous, villagers are forced to take this journey lest they will miss out on the rice quota.

“There is no road, no vehicle access, and the hill becomes dangerous in the rain. But we still have to come, because without it, there’s no food for our families,” says Sumitra Bai, an elderly woman drenched in rain as she waits her turn to authenticate on the machine.

A team of ETV Bharat which visited the spot to check the reality, was shocked to see that amid pouring rain, elderly women were waiting holding umbrellas, barefoot children stood with ration cards, and men guarded the e-POS machine with plastic sheets.

“We are not bothered about the climb only. We get frustrated when after climbing the hills, we do not get rice. There is no guarantee that the machine will work,” says Panchlal, another resident. “For many days, we just climb the hilltop to wait but the machine won’t connect. We wait for hours. If it doesn’t work, we go back empty-handed and come again the next day,” he adds.

Ramphal Pando, the village sarpanch and the local ration dealer says he has apprised the matter to the Food Department. “I have written several times requesting an offline PDS setup for these villages. I have explained how the lack of internet connectivity affects so many people but the officials put their foot down saying they cannot do anything as only online distribution is permitted now,” Ramphal told ETV Bharat.

He also added that the department acknowledges the technical difficulty, but the response remains, the same, “The machines will work eventually.”

Contacted, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Shashi Shekhar Mishra said he was not aware of the issue. “If the situation is dire, I will look into it and see what can be done,” he said.

The residents however demanded that either their villages are connected well or they be provided ration through offline distribution.

“Technology is any time good but it should not come at the cost of inconveniencing people,” says Sundarlal Singh. "We already live in hardship. Why should we have to climb a hill just to get ration,?” he questions.

Shyambai, an elderly woman who has slipped multiple times on the way up, sums it up best, stating, "It is not fun, it is a risk for people like me. But we have no option and we are poor. We are forced to climb.”

For a meal, the struggle seems distant, and uphill. But for some villages, it has become a way of life.