A Sky With A Thousand Suns: When A Chhattisgarh Tribal Farmer Grew Sunflowers On A Barren 3-Acre Land

By Rajkumar Shah

Korba (Chhattisgarh) : When Dilip Kumar Kanwar, a tribal farmer, saw sunflower fields in a village named Ratanpur, he was smitten by the beauty of the crop. A little questioning and research later, he gathered all the information he needed to experiment growing it in his native village. But with a stretch of three acres land that was pronounced barren, he was not sure if he could successfully grow the crop.

Months later, Dilip is sure and ready to harvest.

Smiling as bright as the sunflowers in his fields, Dilip with no formal training or government support, is content to have turned his barren land into a crop-rich field.

Owning a piece of land had never helped Dilip. For most part of the year, it lay abandoned. Whatever crops he tried to cultivate failed and his dreams died. But years later, the Ratanpur field ignited in him a desire to try sunflowers. He spent months ploughing the dry land time and gain and tried to revive its fertility with organic manure. When he thought the soil was ready, he planted sunflower seeds in the month of February, a crop which was never grown in the region. “The Ratanpur field was etched in my mind and I wanted to experiment with the crop. Anyways all the crops were failing, so I had nothing to lose in trying a new crop,” he says.

But with doubts assailing his mind about the success of the crop, Ratan also multi-cropped the same field with groundnuts.

In three months, both the sunflowers and peanuts have grown well and how! While sunflowers stood proudly on the ridges, the patches that farmers often leave unused, the peanuts spread across the beds. "It was a calculated decision. I had to choose both the crops because there is no certainty whether I will succeed or no. Second, both the crops require less water. Third and most importantly, these are less difficult crops than paddy. It is easier and pays more,” he explains.

With stark summer on, the sunflowers in Dilip's fields are looking straight to the sun, blooming and daring. "I know I would reap both the crops by May. Since sunflower and groundnut, both are meant for oil extraction, it will give me a potential profit of Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh," says a hopeful Dilip.

But despite incurring losses earlier, Dilip never waited for institutional support. “I had met the agriculture extension officer severally for help. But he said there was no support scheme for sunflower cultivation.” But he acknowledges receiving groundnut seeds from the agriculture department. "I sourced the seeds, tilled my land to the best of my ability, applied organic fertiliser and also took care of the irrigation, all alone. I knew I had to do it as there was no other option left," says Dilip.

As he hopes to reap a good harvest this May, his story has spread across the entire village. Today more than 10 farmers in Bhatgaon have started growing sunflowers across 30 acres of land. “We heard that the larger the sunflower, the more the oil. But some of us are facing problems of having small flowers. It is a learning and we will find a way out to have larger ones. Dilip showed us a way and we will all make the best use of it," says another farmer in the village.

For Dilip, more than reaping a bountiful, growing the crop he fell in love with at first sight, is the best reward. “I feel assured to see my fields rich with crops. It is like a thousand suns coming on to my fields to make me feel brighter and happier," he smiles posing with a sunflower from his field.