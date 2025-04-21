Keeping Alive The Pious Art Of Flute-Making: Meet Butlu Ram Mathra Whom PM Modi Praised In Mann Ki Baat

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is known for its rich heritage of art and culture, even though the state is often in the news for the heat and dust raised by the frequent sounds of gunfire and Naxal encounters. An ardent son of the soil enriching Chhattisgarh's artistic legacy is Butlu Ram Mathra, the flute-maker of Narayanpur, which is a highly Naxal-affected area of ​​Chhattisgarh. His flute and its resonating tunes have earned fame in India and abroad.

The impact of his flute is such that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned Butlu Ram Mathra and his flute in the weekly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. The prime minister recalled how the folk art of flute-making provides employment to many people and also keeps them connected to their culture and heritage.

When PM Narendra Modi came to Bilaspur, Butlu Ram Mathra gifted him his flute. Then, PM Modi played this flute and also thanked Butlu Ram for the special gift given to him.

Musical instrument of Gods: ETV Bharat team had a special conversation with Butlu Ram Mathra to throw more light on his meeting with PM Modi and his praise in Mann Ki Baat. Butlu Ram Mathra said that flute making is our traditional art, our ancestors used to follow it, and we are taking the same art forward.

Talking about a legend of the flute, Butlu Ram said, "Our gods and goddesses used to play it during festivals. It was included in the musical instruments of the gods. In the beginning, our ancestors used to do farming in the forest. When they used to go to protect the crops, they took flutes and other musical instruments with them. Dangerous animals used to run away on hearing the sound of the flute, and the cattle used to come near to listen to the mesmerising tunes."

Gifting a flute to PM Modi:

Speaking about the meeting with PM Modi, Butlu Ram Mathra said that he was called there to welcome the prime minister. "I went there with my flute. I welcomed him. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was very happy, and he praised me in Mann Ki Baat. The prime minister said that he keeps praising me. I was very happy to hear this. I presented my flute to PM Modi, which he accepted."

Making flutes for over 40 years: Butlu Ram Mathra said that his ancestors also used to make flutes. I have also been making flutes for the last 40 years. Now, exhibitions are being held by many companies and places that we go to. We are also associated with the trumpets made for tribal people. Now, a lot of orders for flutes are coming. We are also adding artists. As we get more orders, we are getting work. The items made by tribal people are also being purchased. Our standard of living has also improved rapidly. The standard of living of artists has also changed.

Regarding employment opportunities, Butlu Ram Mathra said that more than 150 people are associated with them in this craft. "We are also getting a lot of orders. Many programs are being run by the Prime Minister for small artists. Many artists are benefiting from this. The means of employment and livelihood have also strengthened. It is growing rapidly due to the initiative of the Prime Minister," he said.

Demand increases: Butlu Ram Mathra said that they are promoting and selling their products through exhibitions. Now we are connected through the state government's marketing federation. Now, such musical instruments are getting a market in big cities like Delhi and Mumbai. Products are being sent to these places as well. We have received a big order from Delhi, which we are fulfilling.

Regarding the role of local people or participation of youth in flute making and regional art, Butlu Ram Mathra said that this process is going on, and many youth are also joining it. Many young people have come forward to design the product in new ways. Other sections of the people are also joining this art. Butlu Ram Mathra said that he has been working to connect people. Work is being done to keep art, culture and other things alive, he said.