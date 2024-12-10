Chhattisgarh Couple Encourages Tree Planting By Distributing Fruits, Spends Half Salary For Environment Cause

Dhamtari: With conservation and restoration of natural spaces turning out as the most challenging tasks, a couple from Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district has taken upon the responsibility of spreading this message through their unique plantation drive.

Not only has the couple planted fruit trees themselves, but also distributed samplings to thousands of people at their own expense. They have coined a slogan, 'Plant a tree and eat the fruit' to encourage people to plant trees. By distributing fruits to children, they have generated interest in the younger generation to plant trees so that they can get to eat more fruits.

They have distributed saplings of papaya, guava, mango, coconut and medicinal plants like turmeric. Till now, more than 17,000 kg of guavas have been distributed by the couple to children, passersby and institutions.

Students excited after getting guavas (ETV Bharat)

Tumanchand and Ranjita Sahu, residents of Bhainsmundi village adjacent to Magarlod block of Dhamtari, have kept aside half of their salary for environment protection.

They have implemented Mahatma Gandhi's motto, 'Service to mankind is the best form of worship' in their own life as Tumanchand says that their sole objective is "Seva Param Dharma" and strive to build a good human being and society. He said that the most important task is saving the environment and to ensure it the future generation needs to be educated. The couple is spreading this message to children in every household and telling them the importance of trees for humans.

Fruits are distributed in schools (ETV Bharat)

Plant a tree and eat the fruit:

Ranjita and Tumanchand said that they have built a pond in half an acre at their own expense for water conservation and welfare of animals. Also, 1100 fruit trees have been planted in their field and they take care of these trees throughout the year. When the trees bear fruit, they distribute the fruits free of cost to schools and social organisations. Through their slogan, "Plant a tree and eat the fruit", they inspire people to plant as many trees as possible.

Guavas grown in the couple's field (ETV Bharat)

"When a child enjoys a fruit, he/she not only gets nutrition but is also motivated to plant trees. They do not need to be explained about the benefits of planting trees because children realise that trees will give them fruits. Planting trees and constructing ponds are the most virtuous tasks. The only solution to rising inflation and diseases, lack of organic food and environmental imbalance is planting trees," Tumanchand Sahu, an environment lover said.

Local people of Dhamtari said that Tumanchand and Ranjita Sahu are working together to save nature. Dhamtari MLA Omkar Sahu said, "There are very few people in our society like the Sahu couple who think in this direction." He has urged the government that the couple should be honoured for their work.

"Deforestation is having a toll on our society. Due to encroachment in the forests, there is scarcity of food and water. Thus, animals are now straying out of the forests. The step taken by the Sahu couple for environment preservation is very commendable," Tallinpuri Goswami, a nature lover said.

According to Ranjita and Tumanchand, they have distributed guavas to 15,000 children in more than 100 schools so far. Apart from this, they distribute guavas to passersby, farmers, institutions and acquaintances. Till now, they have distributed around 17,000 kilograms of guava. They have also distributed some organic guavas as gifts.