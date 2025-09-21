ETV Bharat / offbeat

'Part Of My Family': Chhattisgarh Bird-Lover Feeds Crows For 30 Years

Dhamtari: In a rare human-animal bond, a bird lover in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari has been feeding crows for the last three decades as part of the family tradition.

Prakash Advani, who lives at Ganesh Chowk in Dhamtari city is one of the very few bird lovers in today's world who starts his day with the cawing of crows. Prakash, who owns a small clothing shop in Golbazar, supports a family of four. He also spends a part of his income on his special friends, the crows, he considers a part of his family.

A Three-Decade Bond

In a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Prakash said that he feels good to be in the company of the birds which he has been feeding for the last 30 years. He said that whatever he eats at home, like biscuits and rice, he also feeds it to the crows.

“Crows come to my house year-round, but 15 days before Pitru Paksha(a time of the year during which Hindus feed on the birds to appease their ancestors) crows also come from outside, stay for a month or two, and then go back,” he said.

Prakash spends about an hour with the birds daily on an average as part of his long-time passion. "I'm fortunate that crows come to me. I have the blessings of my parents, who taught me this”.

Over the motivation behind his love for birds, Prakash said that he inherited the passion from his late father Kalyan Das Advani, who used to feed them. “Once he was out of town for a few days, so I enjoyed feeding them. They give me peace and blessings."

Growing Pollution Concern

Prakash also expressed concern about the impact of growing pollution levels on crows. He said that pollution and urbanization was leading to a decline in bird population.