From Bihar's Daughter To Country's, Tinky Kumari Gets Set To Guard Borders, Redefines Chhakarbandha Story

Gaya: Probably when Tinky Kumari was born, her native place Chhakarbandha in Bihar was surviving in the shadows of Naxalism. Fear seemed a buzzword in the village where the womenfolk never imagined stepping out of the confines of the home, let alone pursue education. Situated in the foothills along the Bihar-Jharkhand border, Chhakarbandha had one identity - Naxal hotbed infamous for bloodshed and violence.

Now, years later, as Tinky walked into the village clad in the Border Security Force uniform, it seemed the entire village saw a transformation. Not only did she earn the respect of all, she created a path for many who could never dream of achieving anything in life. She also shattered the old image of the village by giving it a new identity as the native place of a BSF jawan.

Tinky Kumari (ETV Bharat)

Currently undergoing training in Siliguri camp, West Bengal, Tinky came visiting her native place recently. Daughter of Satyendra Sao of Mahurao village in Dumria block, Tinky did her schooling till standard 8 from Chhakarbandha. But for higher studies, she had to travel 15 kms daily to Magra High School. However, her zeal to complete at least an Intermediate level certificate made her commute 30 kms daily from her home to Imamganj on a bicycle.

"I do not know if I have inspired a complete generation of women but I have at least shown a way. Girls should not think they are resigned to fate. Hard work pays and one needs to take the first step," says Tinky.

Tinky Kumari (ETV Bharat)

The moment she stepped onto the soil of her village, every head turned, and spirits went high. Today, many young boys and girls of the village wish to join the force and other jobs.

"Chhakkarbandha Panchayat is way behind as far as education is concerned. Tinky is the daughter of the village and she has set an example by completing her education and being selected in the BSF. We swelled with pride when we saw her donning the uniform. A new wave of enthusiasm swept across in the village," says an excited Sanjay Sao, former Mukhiya (head) of Chhakarbandha.

From Bihar's Daughter To Country's, Tinky Kumari's Resolve To Guard Borders Rewrites Chhakarbandha Story (ETV Bharat)

Ask Tinky if she is happy and immediately comes the response, "Yes, but I wanted to become an IPS officer." Referring to the time when many lives were lost in the fight between Naxalites and security forces, she says she nurtured the dream to become an IPS officer. "But the situation at home was not good then. However, I continued studies with much difficulty and have now joined the BSF," she murmurs.