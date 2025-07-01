Chartered Accountants' Day 2025: With 15 CAs, This Jaipur Family Carries Forward A Legacy

Jaipur: Considered one of the toughest professions, the Aakad family of Rajasthan's Jaipur espoused it not just as a profession but as a legacy. The family has 15 members who are CAs with expertise in the financial sector. This Chartered Accountants' Day, which is celebrated by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on July 1, ETV Bharat narrates the story of a CA family.

Started with Raghav Krishna Aakad, the journey is being carried forward by his successors, in a rare instance of confluence of professional dedication and family devotion. Some family member handles GST while someone else is an expert in financial fraud detection.

"I am the first chartered accountant in my family. When I passed the Higher Secondary Examination, suggestions like pursuing an MBBS and CA kept coming. As I was more interested in commerce, I chose to pursue CA. However, in those days, only 2 per cent of those enrolled could successfully conclude it," Raghav said.

Jai Akaad, a member of the family, became a CA at just 20. "10 members of my family work at the same place. But in different departments. My wife, Paridhi, handles the GST department, while my father and my uncle look after the TDS and income tax departments, respectively. I handle litigation. We never discuss work at home, as we only talk about household matters. However, during the closing month of tax filing in September, discussions on accounting and clients start at the dinner table," he said.

The Aakad family. (ETV Bharat)

Gaurang Aakkar is the youngest CA in the family. Despite passing with the highest number of attempts, he has the biggest clientele. Whenever it comes to internal audit, everyone looks up to him. Raghav said, "All the children of my elder brother are CA. My son, daughter-in-law, and daughter are also CA. My youngest brother and his daughter-in-law are also CAs. His son and daughter are also CAs."

Paridhi said, "It was in my destiny to get married into a CA family. Perhaps that is why I became a CA. However, the plan was something else. This field is safe for the new generation as it can take people to a good position."

Now, the Aakads are focusing on artificial intelligence and fraud detection technology to fine-tune their work. Raghav said that the future of CA looks good, but the most important thing in this is dedication and hard work. "I do innovations every day with my group. Everyone is doing well in their respective fields, but now the new generation has been entrusted with handling AI to detect fraud."