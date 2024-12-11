ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chandigarh Advocate Gives New Lease Of Life To 6 Persons After His Death

Chandigarh : In a rare gesture, the family of a 36-year-old advocate from Chandigarh saved the lives of six persons after his death by donating his organs.

Ravish Kunwar Malik had met with an accident on December 4 and was admitted to PGI where doctors declared him brain dead. Despite the setback, Ravish's family decided to donate his kidneys, liver, pancreas and both eyes. The gesture was well appreciated and Ravish was given a guard of honour after his death.

The organs were given to six patients who had registered with the hospital for transplantation. The gesture of Ravish's family is being lauded across the region.

Always used to help people

Ravish's parents said he had told them to donate his organs after his death. They said Ravish always used to help people and this gave him immense satisfaction.

Few people take such decisions

Medical Superintendent of PGI Vipin Kaushal said few people and fewer families take such decisions. He said Ravish's organs will help those who did not expect to see with their eyes. Kaushal said Ravish and his family have set an example for others.