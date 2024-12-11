Chandigarh Advocate Gives New Lease Of Life To 6 Persons After His Death

Chandigarh: In a rare gesture, the family of a 36-year-old advocate from Chandigarh saved the lives of six persons after his death by donating his organs.
Ravish Kunwar Malik had met with an accident on December 4 and was admitted to PGI where doctors declared him brain dead. Despite the setback, Ravish's family decided to donate his kidneys, liver, pancreas and both eyes. The gesture was well appreciated and Ravish was given a guard of honour after his death.
The organs were given to six patients who had registered with the hospital for transplantation. The gesture of Ravish's family is being lauded across the region.
Always used to help people
Ravish's parents said he had told them to donate his organs after his death. They said Ravish always used to help people and this gave him immense satisfaction.
Few people take such decisions
Medical Superintendent of PGI Vipin Kaushal said few people and fewer families take such decisions. He said Ravish's organs will help those who did not expect to see with their eyes. Kaushal said Ravish and his family have set an example for others.
Youngest organ donor
As per reports, earlier this year, a two-year-old boy from Kenya became India’s youngest pancreatic donor at PGI Chandigarh. His organs gave new hope to two terminally ill kidney patients at the hospital, with one receiving a simultaneous pancreas and kidney (SPK) transplant while the other a kidney transplant.
Body donation on rise
Body donations have gone up in Chandigarh in the last five years. As per reports, 146 bodies were donated during the period. The bodies are used for research and the hospital has received 178 enlistments for body donation this year, reports revealed.
Govt stress on organ donation
At the Chintan Shivir on organ donation held on August 30, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare LS Changsan had said, "Organ donation needs to become a way of life for us so that we can give a new lease of life to those suffering from organ failure.”
Chansan said the Government of India has adopted a policy of 'One Nation, One Policy' for organ donation and transplantation and started consultations with the State Governments in this regard.
"Our focus is to improve the availability of infrastructure and trained manpower for organ transplantation, especially in government institutions”. She added that the Government has already initiated an organ donation public awareness campaign called 'Angdaan Jan Jagrukta Abhiyaan' which is actively underway in various states and institutions.