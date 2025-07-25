ETV Bharat / offbeat

Chandigarh: After Losing A Leg In Accident, Ashish Thakur Rises As Bodybuilder

Chandigarh: Ashish Thakur, a resident of Chandigarh, has been preparing for an international bodybuilding competition, despite losing a leg in a road accident.

Ashish, a former insurance manager at a Mercedes-Benz franchise, was in a severe road accident on February 6, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. A speeding car hit him head-on while he was returning from the gym, throwing him 15 feet in the air. Though a helmet saved his head, one of his legs was completely burned in the crash.

Ashish was rushed to PGI, where doctors began treatment. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Ashish said, “The flesh of my leg was severely damaged, so doctors used someone else’s skin during the operation. However, my body rejected it, and I developed severe infections, even worms began appearing in my leg.”

"Due to worms, the doctors decided to cut off my leg. However, my condition had worsened, and I was shifted from PGI to a private hospital in Chandigarh. There, I had surgery and half of my leg was cut off. My treatment continued for several days, and I slowly started recovering,” he said.

“I was confined to my room. The walls felt like they were closing in. Even my father blamed me for the accident. I often questioned why I was alive,” he said. His depression deepened when his girlfriend left him, calling him “handicapped,” and even close friends distanced themselves.