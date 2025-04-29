Chandan Yatra Of Lord Jagannath: When The Trinity Steps Out Of Puri Srimandir To Indulge In Water Sports

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: This year April 30, Akshaya Tritiya, marks the date in the calendar when the Trinity, in their symbolic form, will once again step out of the temple to enjoy water sports in the Narendra Pokhari (a pond/tank), situated a 500 metres away. Known as Chandan Yatra held every year, the deities within the temple are besmeared with sandalwood paste, while the symbolic moving idols take a trip down the Grand Road of Puri till the pond, where they begin their boat ride to get respite from the intense summer heat.

It is only during Rath Yatra that the deities come out of the temple in their original form while Mahaprabhu’s (Lord Jagannath as he is fondly addressed by worshippers) chalanti pratima (mobile idol), accompanied by Madanmohan, Sridevi and Bhudevi are carried from the temple to the pond atop palinki and vimanas (carriers).

The symbolic representation of the Trinity (File Photo Courtesy SJTA)

It is believed that Lord Jagannath has many human attributes and engages in celebrating occasions like humans do through 13 festivals spanning 12 months. And the Chandan Yatra is one such tradition that dates back to hundreds of years.

Commencement of the Procession

Akshaya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day marking endless prosperity and renewal. From this day, the deities indulge in various traditions associated with Chandan Yatra. While for 21 days, they participate in water sports aboard a ceremonial boat, inside the temple, the yatra takes place for another 21 days culminating on the eve of Snana Purnima.

Chapa khela, or the boat ride of the Lords (File Photo Courtesy SJTA)

Tradition of Chandan Yatra

According to Srimandir Sevayat Sarat Mohanty, the tradition of Chandan Yatra dates back to hundreds of years and is deeply rooted in the scriptures like the Bamadeva Samhita and Niladri Mahodaya. "It is believed to have been observed since Satya Yuga, and began when Lord Jagannath Himself spoke on the importance of this ritual in the divine presence of Brahma and Narada," explains Mohanty.

Held for a total of 42 days, Chandan Yatra is held when the Lords get involved in activities to get relief from the scorching heat. "It also symbolises the harmony of divine life with nature. Like nature affects humans, it also does the same to the divine," he adds.

Chandan Yatra Of Lord Jagannath: When The Lords Step Out Of Temple in Puri To Indulge In Water Sports (File Photo Courtesy SJTA)

Rituals at Narendra Pushkarini

• Bathing Ceremony: After the symbolic moving idols are carried in a ceremonial procession to the Narendra tank, they are bathed by the Bhitarachha Mahapatra Sevaks.

• Chaapa and Nauka Vihara: Following the chaapa ritual, the Lords enjoy a boat ride (Nauka Vihara) in two sacred boats — Nanda and Bhadra.

• Divine Companions: As Lord Madanmohan, along with Bhudevi and Sridevi, ride the Nanda boat, the Five Pandavas (Jamveswar, Lokanath, Kapalmochana, Markandeya, and Nilakantha) take the Bhadra boat.

• Sacred Offerings: Cottage cheese-based sweets (Keli and Mandua) and tambula (betel leaves) are made and offered to the Lords.

After the rituals get over each evening, the idols return to Srimandir. The entire event is witnessed by devotees.

Deities being carried on vimana to the Narendra Tank (File Photo Courtesy SJTA)

The Eternal Essence

On the other hand, within the Srimandir, throughout the Chandan Yatra period, the Trinity's body is besmeared with sandalwood paste and alta (red dye) during the Badasinghara Besha ritual, a regular happening in the temple. Sandalwood has cooling and soothing properties, so the Trinity is offered the chandan to be relieved of the heat. "Through these rituals, Mahaprabhu teaches humanity about living in harmony with nature across all seasons. Most of the rituals in the Srimandir is also attached to seasonal changes," Mohanty states.

Chandan Yatra Of Lord Jagannath: When The Lords Step Out Of Temple in Puri To Indulge In Water Sports (File Photo Courtesy SJTA)

Spiritual Significance of Chandan Yatra

Researcher Naresh Chandra Dash says the Chandan Yatra is one of the most important festivals of Lord Jagannath. "According to scriptural beliefs, witnessing the Lords seated on His Ratna Simhasana (gem-studded throne) inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Puri temple during this period, or having darshan during the Snana Purnima, gives liberation to human beings from the cycle of rebirth," he informs. This in turn helps devotees connect with the rhythm of life that can lead to moksha (salvation).

"Lord Jagannath behaves like a human to teach us how to adapt to changing seasons and maintain being healthy," the researcher adds.

Chandan Yatra Of Lord Jagannath: When The Lords Step Out Of Temple in Puri To Indulge In Water Sports (File Photo Courtesy SJTA)

History of Narendra Pushkarini

It was built during the reign of King Kapilendra Deva (15th century). Prior to that, the Chandan Yatra was held at Chandanpur and other local ponds.

Akshaya Tritiya is also the day when the chariot making begins for the forthcoming Rath Yatra at the Ratha Khala (chariot yard) on Bada Danda (Grand Road).