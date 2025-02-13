ETV Bharat / offbeat

Champion Kambala Buffalo 'Dooja' Retires After Winning 69 Medals

Mangaluru: Dooja, the legendary Kambala buffalo that has won an incredible 69 medals, has retired from racing due to health concerns. Though currently in stable condition, his owners have decided not to bring him back to the Kambala track.

Kambala, the traditional buffalo race of Karnataka’s coastal region, holds great significance for buffalo owners, who treat their racing buffaloes as family. In return, these animals bring prestige and pride to their owners through their victories. Dooja, a name synonymous with dominance in Kambala, has now stepped away from the sport due to health challenges.

For years, hearing the call "Ale Budiyerige…!" at the Kambala track meant Dooja was about to race—and victory was almost certain. However, over the past two years, he has been struggling with health issues. Despite recovering from treatment, his racing days are over, leaving Kambala enthusiasts disappointed.

Buffaloes in good health can typically race in Kambala until the age of 20. However, Dooja suffered a severe illness two years ago, leaving him so weak that he could barely stand. Though he has regained his health, he is no longer fit to race, marking the end of an extraordinary career.

Dooja was originally purchased from Aladangady Ravi by the Padavu-Kanakada team of Shaktinagar, Mangaluru. He was just a two-year-old calf when he arrived at his new home and is now 16 years old. Under their care, he was trained and became a racing sensation. The buffalo raced under the name of Francis Flavy D’Souza until the owner's death, after which his three sons—Dolfi, Derrick, and Norbert D’Souza—continued the family tradition of racing under their mother’s name.

A Record-Breaking Career

Dooja's racing journey is nothing short of legendary. He first emerged as a champion in the Negilu Junior Category, later dominating the Hagga Junior division before claiming the Hagga Senior championship title for four consecutive years. He made history by securing 69 medals, an unparalleled feat in the sport.