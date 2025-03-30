Ajmer's Nav Durga Temple Is Where They Worship All 9 Forms Of Divine Feminine; Know Its Brahma Link

Ajmer: During the Navratri time, the ancient Nav Durga temple in Ajmer turns not only a place that glitters with all its splendour—a teeming crowd of devotees, extended rituals with hymns and mystic incantations steeped in spiritual significance—but the temple's association with Lord Brahma, foremost among the trinity also comprising Lord Vishnua and Lord Shiva, too gets renewed.

As usual, hundreds of devotees thronged the temple on the occasion of Navratri which began on Sunday. This time, a 108-feet-high flag will flutter in the Nav Durga Mata temple premises.

According to believers of Hinduism, this temple came into being at the time creation of the universe. Lord Brahma, the prime God among the trinity, is believed to have established Navdurga on the edge of the Nag hill of Pushkar so that Nav Durga Mata could end the negative forces that create obstacles in the creation yajna.

It is believed after the 'srishti yajna', Brahma established the Navdurga temple here. (ETV Bharat)

Locals believe Nav Durga Mata protects Pushkar. The special feature of the temple is that devotees get to see nine forms of the goddess together in the temple. This is the one-of-its-kind temple of goddess Durga where the idols of nine forms of goddesses are made of clay. Devotees also call Nav Durga by the name of Nausar Mata. On the holy occasion of Navratri, there is a continuous flow of devotees here.

Nav Durga Mata is worshipped on the holy festival of Chaitra Navratri across the country. Ajmer also boasts of many ancient and new temples of the goddess Durga. In Padma Purana, there is a mention of the temple of Navdurga Mata on the face of the Nag hill of Pushkar.

Lord Brahma link

Actually, before the creation of the universe, Jagatpita Brahma had performed the havan for creation in Pushkar, but it was not easy for Brahma to perform the fire ritual as negative forces created obstacles in the path.

Finding no other way, a perplexed Brahma invoked adi shakti or mother goddess by worshipping her and seeking protection from the evil forces. Brahma requested her to protect the creation and then nine different forms of Navdurga appeared in Pushkar.

After the 'srishti yajna', Brahma established the Navdurga temple here. Peethadheeshwar Ramakrishna Dev of Nausar Mata Temple said this temple of Navdurga Mata has been in existence since before the creation of the universe. "Such a form of idol of Mata is not seen anywhere in the world. Here she has nine different faces in one torso. This very ancient temple of Nausar Mata is special for the devotees," Dev said.

Navdurga has 9 heads made of clay

Ram Krishna Dev said it is still a mystery that even after centuries have passed, the shine in the idol of the goddess is still intact. In the Dwapar Yug, during the exile period, the Pandavas lived for a long time on the Nag hill of Pushkar. The Pandavas worshipped Shiva and Shakti here and its evidence is still found now in the Nag hill. During the exile period, the Pandavas also worshipped Navdurga Mata by staying here.

Goddess worshipped by kings

The kings of the Chauhan dynasty were devotees of Nav Durga Mata. It is said that emperor Prithviraj Chauhan, who defeated Muhammad Ghori worshipped her before the war. Rama Krishna Dev said Aurangzeb's army tried to damage Nav Durga Mata temple. Aurangzeb's army broke the four walls of a part of the temple, but could not damage the idol of Mata present in the temple premises. When Marathas took over Ajmer, the temple of Nav Durga Mata was also renovated.

'Goddess came in saint's dream'

Locals believe Mata gave a darshan to Saint Budhkaran Maharaj in his dream. One hundred and thirty-two years ago, Saint Budhkaran Maharaj renovated the temple, but it was not easy for him either. Actually, in that era there was no water source for the renovation of the temple, then Saint Budhkaran Maharaj prayed to their mother, who appeared in his dream and told him about the water source.

In the dream, the mother told that there is a huge rock under the temple, which if removed will provide sufficient water. When Maharaj removed the rock with the help of the people, he found a pond full of water. To date, no one has ever seen this pond empty. The pond is always filled with clean water. After Saint Budhkaran Maharaj, Saint Uma Kumari took over the responsibility of the temple. Now, his disciple Rama Krishna Dev is the Peethadheeshwar of Navdurga Mata Temple.