Revisiting Konark Sun Temple's Timeless Beauty During World Heritage Week

Puri: The Sun Temple at Konark is not just a temple; it is an architectural splendour and a celebration of art. Built in the 13th century, this magnificent structure reflects the pinnacle of Odisha’s Kalingan architecture. The temple, shaped like a colossal chariot with stone wheels and seven horses, is a marvel that continues to draw people from across the world.

Constructed during the reign of the Ganga dynasty by King Langula Narasimha Deva around 1250 AD, Konark stands as a timeless tribute to the Sun God. Despite the passage of centuries, its intricate carvings and architectural brilliance remain unparalleled.

Mysteries Surrounding Konark

Konark is shrouded in legends and unanswered questions. Why was this grand temple built in such a unique shape? Where did the massive stones come from? How did craftsmen achieve such precision without modern tools?

Even today, these questions intrigue both common visitors and researchers. While folklore credits Samba, the son of Lord Krishna, for its creation as a penance, history offers little clarity on some of its most puzzling aspects.

The Origin of the Name ‘Konark’

The name “Konark” is believed to be derived from the Sanskrit words Kona (corner) and Ark (sun). Situated at the confluence of the Prachi River and the Bay of Bengal, this ancient harbor town was once called “Kongar.” Western sailors referred to it as the “Black Pagoda.”

The Konark Sun Temple is an embodiment of Odisha’s architectural genius. Built in the Kalinga style, the temple originally stood at a height of 229 feet, with its jagamohan (assembly hall) reaching 128 feet. While parts of the temple have decayed over time, its surviving sections continue to impress visitors.

The temple is designed as a chariot drawn by seven horses, symbolizing the Sun God’s journey across the sky. The base of the temple features 24 intricately carved wheels, each serving as a sundial to tell time with remarkable precision.

Three types of stones were used in its construction: