ETV Bharat / offbeat

Celebrating Dussehra In Cuttack: Weaving Together Faith And Festival

Cuttack: Cuttack's Dussehra festival upholds a long-standing tradition of communal harmony with Hindu and Muslim communities celebrating together. Muslim artisans play a significant role, particularly through families like Zahir Khan's, who have crafted intricate zari medhas for Durga Puja for generations.

The detailed zari medhas, used as decorative backdrops for Goddess Durga, require months of preparation using various materials and are in high demand across multiple cities across Odisha.

Cuttack is a city as ancient as its traditions. The city is now gearing up for its famous Dussehra festival. This year, the celebrations will once again showcase the city's remarkable communal harmony, where both Hindu and Muslim communities participate together. It is a city where Muslims play an important role in Hindu festivals, sending a powerful message of unity.

In Cuttack weaving together Faith And Festival (ETV Bharat)

The family of Zahir Khan is an example of this enduring tradition. For generations, this Muslim family has been participating in the festival, helping to bring the celebrations to life. As Dussehra approaches, puja mandaps across the city are bustling with activity. Preparations are in full swing, with earthen and roof work completed at many pandals. While all pandals will soon shine with festive decorations, the zari medh will stand out for its unique artistry.

A special feature of Cuttack's Dussehra is that many of the city's unique zari medhas—the decorative backdrops for Goddess Durga—are crafted by Muslim families. The tradition has been passed down through generations, with families like Zahir Khan's dedicating themselves to this service for decades.