Celebrating Dussehra In Cuttack: Weaving Together Faith And Festival
Muslim artisans, carrying on a tradition, are busy crafting zari medhas that will adorn Durga Puja pandals
Published : September 8, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST
Cuttack: Cuttack's Dussehra festival upholds a long-standing tradition of communal harmony with Hindu and Muslim communities celebrating together. Muslim artisans play a significant role, particularly through families like Zahir Khan's, who have crafted intricate zari medhas for Durga Puja for generations.
The detailed zari medhas, used as decorative backdrops for Goddess Durga, require months of preparation using various materials and are in high demand across multiple cities across Odisha.
Cuttack is a city as ancient as its traditions. The city is now gearing up for its famous Dussehra festival. This year, the celebrations will once again showcase the city's remarkable communal harmony, where both Hindu and Muslim communities participate together. It is a city where Muslims play an important role in Hindu festivals, sending a powerful message of unity.
The family of Zahir Khan is an example of this enduring tradition. For generations, this Muslim family has been participating in the festival, helping to bring the celebrations to life. As Dussehra approaches, puja mandaps across the city are bustling with activity. Preparations are in full swing, with earthen and roof work completed at many pandals. While all pandals will soon shine with festive decorations, the zari medh will stand out for its unique artistry.
A special feature of Cuttack's Dussehra is that many of the city's unique zari medhas—the decorative backdrops for Goddess Durga—are crafted by Muslim families. The tradition has been passed down through generations, with families like Zahir Khan's dedicating themselves to this service for decades.
With Dussehra approaching, they are working tirelessly to meet the high demand for their zari medhas. Orders have come from cities like Berhampur, Sambalpur, Bhubaneswar, and Rourkela. Zahir himself has been crafting these medhas for 20 to 25 years, carrying on a family legacy spanning three generations. His fine work shows a craftsmanship reminiscent of bullion.
This year, Zahir has received orders for 8 to 10 zari medhas but has had to turn many down due to time constraints. With his family's help, each medha takes about 15 days to complete.
The work of making medh starts exactly four months before Dussehra. The artisans here are doing very fine and flawless work using bamboo, paper, zinc, wax, zari and velvet etc. in the work of making medha.
The flawless craftsmanship of kalika, gadhi, kalan, chhaj, box, turban, necklace and patti in zari medh is what attracts many people here. The family takes orders for zari medh from many puja mandaps like Cuttack city, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Jharsuguda etc. and supply the medhs every year. And they also get a lot of satisfaction by doing this medh work.
The cost for a single medha can range from ₹10,000 to ₹1.5 lakh. This year, frequent rainfall has made the drying process difficult, forcing Sahid, a family member, to work from morning until night.
Despite the challenges, Zahir and his family take great pride and satisfaction in their work. The use of handmade materials by Muslim artisans for Maa Durga's decoration is a source of joy for the Hindu community. As Devendra Sahu, President of the Cuttack Mahanagar Shanti Samiti, noted: "This ancient tradition is a powerful symbol of brotherhood that serves as an example for the entire world."