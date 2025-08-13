Cattle Get A Weekly Off In Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: Cattle play a crucial role in the agricultural economy, and the farmers of Latehar in Jharkhand understand quite well that these speechless creatures also need rest like humans. For this, they follow a unique tradition of giving the bovines the much-needed rest with one day off every week. In addition, they are also provided with some entertainment once a year. All these send a strong message to those violating the labour rights.

This farmer-cattle bonhomie is the key to ensuring that every comfort is provided to the animals. Irrespective of their caste and religion, the farmers have developed a special bond with their cattle, which is being maintained across the board.

The Hindus don't take their cattle to work on Thursdays and Sundays, Chirtians on Sundays and Muslims on Fridays. The logic behind following this tradition is that just as humans need rest, cattle should also be provided with the same.

Farmers like Dharmdev Ram, Rajkumar Thakur, Vikram Kumar and Rama Bhagat, with whom ETV Bharat interacted, said this tradition has been followed for years in almost all the villages of Latehar. "Just like us humans, the animals also have a right to rest after working for six days. They also have a life," they pointed out.

Even veterinary experts consider the tradition of giving cattle a day off a week to be a good and beneficial practice. Veterinary doctor Harendra Pal Bhagat of Latehar Animal Husbandry Department disclosed, "The cattle derive a lot of benefits by getting a day off in a week. The farmers know very well that after their break, the cattle work with full enthusiasm. On the day of the holiday, they also recover from their illness, if any."

In terms of entertainment, the farmers organise games for their cattle on the second day after Diwali. Although this event is primarily known as 'Gaidand', there are other names for it.

On this day, villagers worship their cattle after bathing them well in the morning. The cattle are fed special food. In the evening, all the cattle owners gather at one place with their cattle. Here, a pig is let loose among the cattle. On seeing the pig, the cattle chase it as it tries to escape. In the process, the cattle run a lot and enjoy the exercise.