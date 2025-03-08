Carrying Fate In Own Hands, Women Of Odisha's Mandiarucha Lead The Way As Village Entrepreneurs

Nuapada: Thanks to relentless efforts of local women, the tribal-dominated village of Mandiarucha in Odisha's Nuapada district has witnessed a transformation like none other.

A decade ago, employment was nearly non-existent in this village surrounded by forests and hills. Mandiarucha's villagers had no idea they could earn a livelihood within their own village, as most men with their spouses used to migrate to Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and other states to work as daily wagers. Some returned, while others never bothered to make it back.

But times have changed now as women here chose to rewrite their fate. Ten women joined hands to establish a Self Help Group (SHG), eventually becoming Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) entrepreneurs of the village.

SHG members Bandana Majhi, Droupadi Sahu, Ahalya Majhi, Rukmani Mali, Gomti Bagh, Savitri Mali, Pravabati Mali, Sangita Mali, Raj Mali and Kanti Majhi earlier engaged themselves at brick kilns but soon switched to work with local administration to bring a visible change.

How These Women Brought Change

In 2009, 20 women from the village started a self-help group 'Maa Mangala'. Initially, they deposited Rs 10 per month in the bank for two years. In 2010-11, 10 of them took the first step towards financial independence by planting saplings on one acre of land. When their work grabbed the attention of Nuapada district administration, the authorities entrusted them with the Seneca programme, involved in health science and nursing. Through this initiative, the women started earning Rs 35,000 per month, which they reinvested into brickmaking between 2012 and 2015, which generated an additional annual income of Rs 50,000.

Between 2015 and 2016, another opportunity knocked on their doors when the district administration gave them responsibility of production and distribution of nutritious food like Chatua (sattu powder), Badam, Laddu at Anganwadi centres and to all pregnant women in the nearby areas. For this, they took a loan of Rs 26 lakh, bought a machine and engaged a few more interested women. Currently, Chhatua, Badam Laddu, Murmura Laddu are being prepared and distributed in the Anganwadi centres in 18 villages under six Gram Panchayats of Sinapali block. Taking one step after other, these women have now become self-sufficient.

Maa Mangala Self-Help Group has been successfully running for 16 years now. All day, the SHG members are busy preparing nutritious food for pregnant and lactating mothers, young children, and teenagers and distributing the same at Anganwadi centers. With persistent efforts towards improving the health and well-being of women and children in the area, these women have earned recognition everywhere.

"Our job is to ensure that pregnant women and children receive essential nutrition. The efforts have not gone unnoticed," says SHG member Undana Majhi, who along with convenor Droupadi Sahu, has been showing the way to other women of the village.

Once carrying the tags of migrant workers, they have now earned the title of local entrepreneurs. On this arduous journey of 16 years, SHG member and convenor Droupadi Sahu said, "For two years, we saved Rs 10 per month in our passbooks. Then we raised the money and started a business. For four year, 10 of us made bricks. We also started planting saplings. Eventually, we received government support to distribute Chatua to pregnant women. We began with one panchayat and now we are serving several panchayats." We are proud and happy to be doing this work, she expressed.

