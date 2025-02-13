A Carpenter's Love For Radios Makes Him A Collector, 600 Vintage Sets So Far, More On Way

Bhubaneswar: In a world dominated by digital gadgets, radios have been reduced to antique pieces, preserved by a few, mostly those of the older generation. But Rajendra Sahu, 47, of Bhubaneswar is an exception. His love for the machine has made him one of the few collector of radios - over 600 vintage sets, spanning brands like Philips, Panasonic, Sony, and more.

What started as a childhood fascination grew into a lifelong passion, thanks to a nearby radio repair shop where young Rajendra watched in awe as mechanics repaired sets to make them functional. Unfortunately, the shop shut down and Rajendra could not stop himself from buying 100 old sets for a paltry Rs 500. And the rest is history.

Over the last 26 years, Rajendra has been moving places scouting for radios of all types and brands. He goes to markets across the country and connects with sellers across the state, collecting radios from bygone eras. Lending the biggest support to him in this endeavour is his wife. She too keeps an eye on the vintage sets and tries to get it for Rajendra, albeit for a cost.

Rajendra who works as a carpenter, crafting wood to support his family, dedicates his evenings to his radios—cleaning, repairing, and listening to some which are still in working condition. His ultimate dream? To turn his home into a museum showcasing these historic devices and telling the story of radio’s impact on society.

Rajendra believes radios hold a special charm and still have the capacity to sway people. “Radio has been my friend since childhood. It connects people in ways digital devices never can,” he says. His passion goes beyond collecting; he wants to inspire the next generation to appreciate the simplicity and beauty of radio.

"Nothing can replace the radio. It keeps you focused while listening to anything. It stimulates the mind and helps one comprehend," says Outreach head and RJ Subrata Pati who has been promoting use of radio. It helps save precious lives during natural and man-made disasters. As of now, it remains the most powerful and cheapest medium of information dissemination, adds Pati.