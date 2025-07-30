ETV Bharat / offbeat

Canada Project Reclaims 'Foul' Industrial Area To Contain Floods

Toronto: The spur to build Toronto's billion-dollar-plus flood prevention project dates back to a devastating hurricane in 1954, but planners say its urgency was reinforced by the recent tragic flooding in Texas. The Port Lands project has, in part, reversed a consequence of industrialization by reconnecting Lake Ontario with the Don River, more than a century after they were severed to create an industrial area.

Chris Glaisek, chief planning officer at the municipal body Waterfront Toronto, said the idea was to "heal the land from the way it was repurposed 100 years ago," with a focus on "flood protection and naturalization."

The complex project -- one of the largest in Toronto's history with a cost of Can$1.4 billion (US$1 billion) -- included digging a river valley and the creation of two new river outlets, with wetlands and marshes to absorb excess water during extreme storms.

The mouth of the Don River was once the Great Lakes system's largest fresh water marsh, a rich habitat and vital food resource for Indigenous people before colonization.

But Toronto, like many North American cities, saw industrial growth in the late 19th Century. Much of the marsh was drained and filled in to make room for a port industrial area, while the river was re-routed into a man-made channel.

The Port Lands never thrived as an industrial area, leaving a vast stretch of eastern downtown under-used, and the Don River became polluted. "It was really dirty, it was foul, it was terrible," Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said recently.

Hurricane Hazel

On October 15, 1954 Hurricane Hazel hit Toronto, after hammering parts of the Caribbean and eastern United States. It killed 81 people across the Greater Toronto Area and served as catalyst for the city to get serious about flood protection.

Hazel flooded the Humber River, in western Toronto, but Glaisek said "it was understood at the time that that same amount of rainfall, had it landed on the (eastern) Don, would have done a comparable amount of damage."

He called Hazel an initial "impetus" to re-naturalize the Port Lands, but rising awareness over the past two decades about the causal link between climate change and extreme floods helped advance the project.