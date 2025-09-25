ETV Bharat / offbeat

Burning The Demons Of Hatred: Fifth Gen Muslim Artists Create 121 Ft Ravana Effigy In Punjab Ahead Of Dussehra

Ludhiana: In a heartening example of communal harmony, a Muslim family from Uttar Pradesh has been engaged in building Ravana effigies in Punjab's Ludhiana for generations for Dussehra celebrations. Effigy artists from both Hindu and Muslim communities are coming together to burn the demons of hatred.

Sohel Khan is the fifth generation artist of the Khan family from Uttar Pradesh's Agra involved in the craft of building the Ravana effigies for Dussehra.

Khan, along with around two dozen other artists are busy in making the effigies to be burnt on the upcoming Dussehra festival. The effigies will be supplied in Ludhiana besides Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra.

A ravana effigy in the making ahead of Dussehra in Ludhiana, Punjab (ETV Bharat)

121 Ft Tall Ravana Effigy

The 121-feet tall Ravana effigy built by Khan and his co-artists will be the biggest attraction on Dussehra in Punjab. The giant effigy will be burnt at the Daresi Maidan in Ludhiana.

Special Automatic Effigy

The Ravana effigy built by Khan has two remotes for setting up the demon king on fire. With the first remote, the lower part of the mouth of Ravana's effigy will be set on fire while the second remote will torch the upper part. Special fireworks from Lucknow have also been installed in the Ravana effigy for effective burning.