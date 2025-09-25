Burning The Demons Of Hatred: Fifth Gen Muslim Artists Create 121 Ft Ravana Effigy In Punjab Ahead Of Dussehra
Suhel Khan from UP's Agra along with his group is busy giving the final touches to the effigy, the main attraction on Dussehra in Ludhiana
Published : September 25, 2025 at 3:50 PM IST
Ludhiana: In a heartening example of communal harmony, a Muslim family from Uttar Pradesh has been engaged in building Ravana effigies in Punjab's Ludhiana for generations for Dussehra celebrations. Effigy artists from both Hindu and Muslim communities are coming together to burn the demons of hatred.
Sohel Khan is the fifth generation artist of the Khan family from Uttar Pradesh's Agra involved in the craft of building the Ravana effigies for Dussehra.
Khan, along with around two dozen other artists are busy in making the effigies to be burnt on the upcoming Dussehra festival. The effigies will be supplied in Ludhiana besides Haryana, Bihar and Maharashtra.
121 Ft Tall Ravana Effigy
The 121-feet tall Ravana effigy built by Khan and his co-artists will be the biggest attraction on Dussehra in Punjab. The giant effigy will be burnt at the Daresi Maidan in Ludhiana.
Special Automatic Effigy
The Ravana effigy built by Khan has two remotes for setting up the demon king on fire. With the first remote, the lower part of the mouth of Ravana's effigy will be set on fire while the second remote will torch the upper part. Special fireworks from Lucknow have also been installed in the Ravana effigy for effective burning.
"The sooner Ravana catches fire, the more successful we feel our hard work is. The audience also enjoys it, but when the effigy takes time to burn, we feel as if all our hard work has gone in vain," Aqeel Khan, a craftsman, told ETV Bharat.
Along with the effigy of Ravana, the artists have also built a model of the demon king's Lanka besides the effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghnath.
Family Legacy
Sohel Khan, the fifth generation effigy artist said that carrying on the family's legacy gives him happiness and satisfaction.
“Doing this work makes us very happy that we are celebrating the Hindu festival together. We are setting an example of communal harmony. The work of making these effigies starts six months in advance," Khan said.
Expenses In Lakhs
The craftsman involved in making the Ravana effigies said that about 500 bamboos are required to make a 121-foot tall Ravana effigy. Once the Ravana effigy frame of bamboo sticks is ready, about 1.25 quintals of waste paper is pasted on it to give a shape. This is followed by stuffing explosives inside the effigy. The cost of making one Ravana effigy alone is about Rs 5 lakh.
Communal Harmony
Both Hindu and Muslim artisans together make the Ravana effigies for the festival in a message of brotherhood and communal harmony. Naresh Sharma, one of the artisans, said that he has been helping the Muslim family in making Ravana effigies for many years.
"I am a Hindu and have been helping a Muslim family make effigies of Ravana for many years. We, Hindus and Muslims, all come together to create an example of brotherhood," said Naresh.
Aqeel Khan, another artisan, said that he was happy to contribute to the festival of Hindu religion.
