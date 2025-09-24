ETV Bharat / offbeat

Budhan Singh Purti – The Man Behind Jharkhand’s Pearl Revolution

Ranchi: Budhan Singh Purti of Chaibasa is a name synonymous with pearls. This trainer in pearl production from Jharkhand has overcome several hurdles with research and determination to chase his dream of making India a hub of pearl production.

Purti came to Ranchi in 2012, aiming to do something different and received training at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Bhubaneswar in 2014. Thereafter, he began working on design pearls on which pearl production in India was primarily focused. But he was smitten by the idea of ​​innovation.

He believes that knowledge of oyster behaviour, feeding patterns, water quality and the bacteria living in it is crucial for success. "Without proper water treatment and a scientific approach, this business is bound to suffer losses," he disclosed. In 2019, Purti Agrotech signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a part of the push being given to develop a pearl production sector in Khunti and establish Jharkhand as a national leader.

Jharkhand saw rapid growth in this sector, and pearl farming is being practised on a large scale in areas like Chandil Dam and Sitarampur Dam in the state, with the state’s annual turnover being approximately Rs 1.5 crore. Beginners can earn up to Rs 1.5 lakh while the experienced farmers earn up to Rs five lakh annually from this vocation. Many of them are aiming to touch the figure of Rs 10 lakh.

A type of pearls (ETV Bharat)

Pearls are primarily sold through online platforms that provide farmers with better prices and access to a larger market. Additionally, several private organisations and traders are also involved in the trade.