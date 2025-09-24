Budhan Singh Purti – The Man Behind Jharkhand’s Pearl Revolution
He aims to make the state a hub of pearl production
Published : September 24, 2025 at 6:04 PM IST
Ranchi: Budhan Singh Purti of Chaibasa is a name synonymous with pearls. This trainer in pearl production from Jharkhand has overcome several hurdles with research and determination to chase his dream of making India a hub of pearl production.
Purti came to Ranchi in 2012, aiming to do something different and received training at the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture in Bhubaneswar in 2014. Thereafter, he began working on design pearls on which pearl production in India was primarily focused. But he was smitten by the idea of innovation.
He believes that knowledge of oyster behaviour, feeding patterns, water quality and the bacteria living in it is crucial for success. "Without proper water treatment and a scientific approach, this business is bound to suffer losses," he disclosed. In 2019, Purti Agrotech signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs as a part of the push being given to develop a pearl production sector in Khunti and establish Jharkhand as a national leader.
Jharkhand saw rapid growth in this sector, and pearl farming is being practised on a large scale in areas like Chandil Dam and Sitarampur Dam in the state, with the state’s annual turnover being approximately Rs 1.5 crore. Beginners can earn up to Rs 1.5 lakh while the experienced farmers earn up to Rs five lakh annually from this vocation. Many of them are aiming to touch the figure of Rs 10 lakh.
Pearls are primarily sold through online platforms that provide farmers with better prices and access to a larger market. Additionally, several private organisations and traders are also involved in the trade.
Pearls from Jharkhand are also being exported with the help of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Investment and banking institutions are taking a more liberal approach towards this sector through corporate social responsibility.
Till now, 899 individuals across India have been trained in pearl production. They include 132 farmers from Jharkhand, apart from another 300 from the other states. Many of them are producing pearls at home using cage culture techniques.
Emphasising the need to distinguish between real and fake pearls, Purti said that there are three types of pearls available in the market. These include naturally occurring pearls, scientifically produced pearls in oysters and those made by breaking fish bones and dipping them in calcium carbonate that fall in the category of fake pearls.
Fake pearls shatter on being struck with a hammer, while the natural and cultured ones break layer by layer. Purti provides daily training for 45 days in Ranchi. The trainees learn the techniques of pearl production and also how to make it profitable. They are taught about oyster selection, feeding, water quality, disease management and techniques for producing high-quality design pearls.
His students are now active in states like Himachal Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, producing pearls and earning good profits. Pearl production has improved the economic status of Jharkhand's farmers, whose incomes now go up to Rs five lakh per annum.
In addition to this, training and scientific approaches have opened up new employment opportunities through various CSR projects. Jharkhand's pearls are also shining brightly abroad. Purti believes that patience, dedication and the right information make pearl farming a highly profitable business. He has proved that with the right training and a scientific approach, even traditional businesses can be revolutionised.
Purti wants to make pearl production a science-based, modern and profitable business where farmers produce high-quality pearls. He aims to make Jharkhand a national and international leader in pearl production in the coming years. He has given Jharkhand a new identity in the field of pearl production and training. His efforts have not only empowered Jharkhand's farmers economically, but the state's pearls are also showing their brilliance abroad.