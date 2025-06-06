Brushstrokes Of Change: How Team Stringmo Is Empowering Kargil’s Young Women Through Art

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: In Kargil, a group of young girls is breaking stereotypes and creating change through art. Called Team Stringmo, which means ‘sister’ in Ladakhi, this group of over 70 girls aged 14 to 24 is using mural painting and creative projects to spread awareness and build confidence. Founded in 2019 by teacher Sajjad Hussain (alias Bob), the group began as an online art class during the COVID-19 lockdown. Today, they’ve painted over 250 public spaces, held workshops in more than 50 schools, and inspired many across the region. More than just art, Team Stringmo is about empowerment, education, and showing what young women can achieve when given the right platform.

Hussain says, "It was formed in 2019 after the COVID pandemic when the education system came to a standstill, then an idea came to my mind where our children could benefit from it. When we talk about Kargil, the society is patriarchal, and most of the opportunities go to men as compared to girls. Though we do not have any major discrimination, but it still exists. Since childhood, we have seen that girls are served later and their duties are limited to the kitchen, and the environment becomes like that and girls' emotions and desires get suppressed."

Hussain adds, "Our girls excel in education and sports, yet true respect and opportunities are still lacking. Even in 2025, we’re still talking about women’s empowerment, they deserve a proper platform. I shared the idea with my student Kaniz Fatima, now the team leader of Stringmo, which has grown to over 70 girls. We started with online art classes for 25 girls with support from Sketchpaintxprs for India and Camlin. Most couldn’t even hold a brush then. Today, we’ve expanded beyond painting to event management and real-world exposure, helping them overcome hesitation and build confidence.”

Team Stringmo working on a mural art in Kargil (ETV Bharat)

Kaniz Fatima, a 23-year-old, President of Team Stringmo and an M.Com student, says, “It feels great to see over 70 girls in our group. I first convinced my friends, and then more girls joined after seeing our work, those who are passionate and treat it as more than just a hobby. When our efforts are recognised, it feels rewarding and encourages us to keep going. Being part of the team has helped me grow personally, and we've earned both name and respect.”

Suddiqa Bano, 19, who is the Joint Secretary of Team Stringmo, shares, “Five years ago, girls had far fewer opportunities compared to boys. But after joining this team, I realised that when we come together as a group, girls are often more preferred by both government and private organisations and that makes us proud. The situation has changed. Now, girls are getting many opportunities, and I’ve seen incredible growth and confidence in myself.”

She adds, “We don’t just do painting, we also organise events, sports workshops, and sessions on menstrual health and hygiene. Many girls now feel that by joining the team, they too can contribute to society. Plus, we also earn through our art and events. It’s empowering, we are giving back to the community while becoming financially independent. It’s important to keep improving our skills and use platforms that let us grow and make a difference.”

Hussain says, “Our USP is mural art. They are a group of girls from Kargil who have inspired many, be it in education, medicine, or through our work in mural art. So far, we have created over 250 mural artworks and also developed teaching-learning aids to support education. With the support of the Indian Army, we created Ladakh’s longest mural art along the roadside wall near the Harka Bahadur Bridge in Hardass village, on the Kargil highway. Our first opportunity for a mural art project came two years ago, when SSP Anayat Ali Choudhary invited us to beautify the Police Public School in Kargil."

"That project became the starting point of our journey. Behind our journey, there is strong and continuous support from many quarters, the Indian Army, Police, various government departments, the District Administration, and both Muslim and Buddhist religious organisations. We’ve never faced any negative response. Everything we received, whether materials or workshops, was provided free of cost," adds Hussain.

Nasra, 19 years old, originally from Uttar Pradesh but raised in Kargil, is the Chief Organiser of Team Stringmo. She says, “I joined the group in 2020, as I’ve always been passionate about painting. During the lockdown, we were provided with online classes and support from volunteer teachers, which really helped me improve my skills. Now, when we go to workshops, I can speak and interact with confidence. We not only teach painting and different art forms, but also conduct awareness workshops.

Team Stringmo working on a mural art in Kargil (ETV Bharat)

Hussain informs, “We are proud to say that Team Stringmo is the first group of girls in Kargil to bring a creative revolution in the education sector. Our contributions go beyond art, we are actively involved in developing educational tools and creating spaces that inspire learning. Our aim has never been to grow the group in numbers, but to make meaningful contributions to society and offer support to young girls in any way we can”.

Team Stringmo has taken up several projects that highlight the transformative power of art. He says, “One of our biggest achievements is creating Ladakh’s longest mural art near Harka Bahadur Bridge in Hardass village with support from the Indian Army. We have also done mural projects at the Army Women Empowerment Cell, Khree Sultan Stadium, and the Srinagar MeT Department. So far, we have beautified over 250 spaces in Kargil, schools, tourist spots, ICDS centres, medical facilities, and some projects were also done with IOC, FSSAI, and BRO."

"Our work has been displayed at various expos and earned recognition, especially from Leh’s institutions, including the Social Welfare Department and LAHDC Kargil. We've conducted free workshops in 50+ schools, training over 500 students, and held a special six-day art workshop for tribal students at the University of Ladakh, Kargil campus. Last year, LAHDC Kargil purchased all our handmade artworks as official mementoes, and we even received a letter of acknowledgement from the President’s Office for a painting sent on Republic Day. Support from the GOC 14 Corps and Lt. Governor's Office has also encouraged us to continue contributing to society through art." he adds.

Zareefa, 23-year-old, shares, “I always wanted to become an artist, but resources were limited and we had no exposure back then. I came to know about Team Stringmo through social media, and it gave me the platform to grow and develop my art in a meaningful way. I believe Team Stringmo is a strong example of women empowerment. Every time our work is recognised, I feel proud—it gives me a sense of achievement. We’ve also created a source of income through our art, which makes us feel independent and confident to pursue our dreams without relying on others.”

Kaneez Fatima adds, “In the education sector, our mural art makes classrooms vibrant and engaging, especially for younger children who absorb learning visually. Schools across Kargil and ICDS centres regularly invite us to create such learning environments.”

Talking about the challenges, Hussain says, “Forming a girls’ group in a patriarchal society wasn’t easy, especially gaining parents’ trust. For overnight projects, they were often hesitant. But we follow strict discipline, and I ensure every girl’s safety—I always say, ‘Just as I took you from home, I’ll return you safely.’ Society also questioned our efforts, but we stayed committed." Laughing, he adds, "Main akela hi chala tha janib-e-manzil, magar log aate gaye, karwaan banta gaya (When your work is honest, support comes from every community). We received more encouragement than obstacles."