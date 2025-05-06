The Forgotten Elderly: When Home Feels Lonely, Senior Citizens Find Shelter & Solace In Ashrams Of Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): For those who believe age is just a number, it is not. For many elderly, age is about loneliness, neglect and pain they experience. Each wrinkle on their face hides a story, some told and others untold, while many buried beneath the quiet hearts.

Giving them shelter and care are Raipur's Sanjeevani ashram in Kota and Anand Ashram in Labhandi, run by Badhte Kadam, a voluntary organisation that has, for the past 15 years, become the last refuge of hundreds of senior citizens left behind by life, family, and society. As ETV Bharat took a step towards some of them to unravel their stories, their scars still seemed raw, left uncared for years - not only by their own children, but siblings and even life partners.

"We never thought twice before lending hands to the children to walk or feed them. Countless nights we must not have slept for their illnesses and guarded them. Today the same kids feel we are burdens on them as we reach a stage when we need them the most. Like me, all parents give their children unconditional love, make sacrifices and stand by them to give them a better life. But look at us, I am here in the ashram, away from home," says Padma Tolani from Amravati in Maharashtra who has been staying in the ashram since some years now.

Broken & Forgotten: Elderly Leave When Home Feels Lonely, Find Shelter & Solace In Ashrams Of Raipur (ETV Bharat)

Emotional rejection affects the elderly most when they lose the strength to fight back and assert their presence at home. “My daughter-in-law said she didn’t want to live with old people,” she says, eyes filled with tears. She used to live with her daughter in-law as her son worked abroad in Singapore. “My daughter-in-law showed me the way out and I could not bear the insult and trauma so I walked out,” whispers Tolani.

Here, she finds comfort but not without missing her son but. "But I know this will be my home till I survive," with a long gaze at the window.

Some inmates are in the ashram as they do not have anywhere else to go. There are many who are heartbroken but bravely decided to give life a chance away from a home of humiliation, isolation, and emotional pain.

Sheela Rai, a resident of West Bengal, sits by the window every morning, watching the sun rise. But she does not hope, neither does she have a house to go back to. “My husband and I spent 20 years together before he passed away. But his brother took away everything we had after his death. I had nowhere to go. I have four sisters, but how long can I stay with them,?” questions she. Sheela reached Raipur two years back and has since been living at Anand Ashram. “It’s not easy to live life like an ascetic at an ashram but then I had no roof on my head. So this was my best bet," she states.

For Harjeet Kaur from Rajasthan, the ashram is the best place to be. After years of a difficult marriage, she got her daughter married and then chose to walk away. “My husband wanted to take me back but who wants to bear violence at this age. So I refused all the three times he was here,” she says softly. After her husband's passing, she has no visitors or friends other than those at the ashram. "I have started liking Anand Ashram, embraced its rhythm and the solace," says Harjeet after staying here for the last three years.

For a loner Vijay Agarwal from Odisha, marriage was a taboo. He did not wish to share life with anyone else and worry about the family. “I had a small business but after my health failed, there was no one to help me. My siblings ditched me and I had to find a home away from home. Sometimes I miss what I never had,” he admits.

There are some like Padmavati from Raipur who were fed up with daily arguments with daughter in-law. “I chose peace over pain,” she says sobbing silently. “I have a daughter, a son, and even a daughter-in-law. But I could not bear the daily arguments, the harsh statements that kept reminding me that I was unwanted. At least here, we are treated with respect,” she says with quiet resolve. After three years, she admits she has stopped missing anyone in the family.

Among a mix of people from various backgrounds and states, there is Prabha Chauhan, another elderly woman, who breaks down while telling her story with honesty. "I used to cook at many houses but COVID stopped everything. Without any earning, I had nothing to eat and collapsed. But instead of standing by me, my family asked me to go away. So I reached here a year and a half back,” says Prabha, adding that the inmates get food, medicines, and company. "But the heart still aches for the children,” she murmurs.

With a son and daughter in-law at home, Jivrakhan Lal Sahu from Janjgir-Champa district prefers living away from them. “I have not stayed with my son and daughter-in-law in years. After spending a decade in Haridwar’s Shantikunj Ashram, I thought my son would call me back but that was not to be. Though I keep hoping, he still has not found out about how I am faring. I know I could not do enough for him, but I tried to give him the best,” says he in a voice laced with repentance. He found his way to Sanjeevani Ashram after getting to know about it from a stranger. “Even a bad son is still your son,” says a hopeful father in Jivrakhan.

Some, like Venugopal from Kerala, made the ashram their home after accident rendered them unable to work. “I have children but they don’t visit me. The only respite is I get food, medicine and bed to sleep here in peace," he says.

Today, over 100 elderly people from Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Odisha, and even Kerala stay at these ashrams, where the mornings start with tea, followed by prayers. Newspapers and breakfast come together. Some people engage in conversations while others watch television, and many prefer spending time with memories. Strangers at first, now the inmates are all like a family.

Leela Jain, manager of Sanjeevani Ashram, says people come here after being tired with their near and dear ones or rejected by society. "We try to give them care and treat them with dignity. Not all of them need food only, many deeply hurt by their loved ones need to feel wanted and loved.” Both the ashrams support the inmates with medical attention and emotional counselling too. Sunil Narvani, looking after the Anand Ashram, says, “Some people want to return to their homes and we take them. But they do not fit in and come back,” he adds.

Though the ashrams offer shelter, they may not be able to heal the wounds of abandonment. "We are in the last chapters of life. Sometime soon we may cease to be, but till then we have to live, breathe, endure and survive," echo the inmates.