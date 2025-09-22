ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bring Plastic Waste, Eat Food: India's First Rural Garbage Cafe Opens In Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Surguja: At the 'Garbage Cafe' in Mainpat, a tourist destination in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, you don't need money to eat. You just need to bring plastic waste littered by visitors in the area as a token and enjoy your favourite meals—one kilogram of plastic for breakfast and 2 kg for other food.

The country's first rural garbage cafe was opened on Saturday as part of the cleanliness initiative in rural areas run by the District Panchayat under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

India's First Rural Garbage Cafe Opens In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Mainpat is a major tourist destination, attracting people from far and wide. The Garbage Cafe model launched by the district administration will undoubtedly prove to be a role model for the entire country, believes District Panchayat Representative Rajneesh Pandey.

Echoing Pandey, Cafe Chef Akash too said that Mainpat is a tourist destination, attracting many visitors, and the garbage cafe opened will help reduce the spread of garbage.