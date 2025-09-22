Bring Plastic Waste, Eat Food: India's First Rural Garbage Cafe Opens In Chhattisgarh's Surguja
The cafe opened at Mainpat, a tourist destination in Surguja is part of the rural cleanliness initiative under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Surguja: At the 'Garbage Cafe' in Mainpat, a tourist destination in Chhattisgarh's Surguja, you don't need money to eat. You just need to bring plastic waste littered by visitors in the area as a token and enjoy your favourite meals—one kilogram of plastic for breakfast and 2 kg for other food.
The country's first rural garbage cafe was opened on Saturday as part of the cleanliness initiative in rural areas run by the District Panchayat under the Swachh Bharat Mission.
Mainpat is a major tourist destination, attracting people from far and wide. The Garbage Cafe model launched by the district administration will undoubtedly prove to be a role model for the entire country, believes District Panchayat Representative Rajneesh Pandey.
Echoing Pandey, Cafe Chef Akash too said that Mainpat is a tourist destination, attracting many visitors, and the garbage cafe opened will help reduce the spread of garbage.
“We are still collecting garbage; it hasn't been sold yet. But we have started working at the cafe,” added Swachhata Didi Sushila.
How Will Food Be Provided For Donating Plastic Waste?
District Panchayat CEO Vinay Agarwal explained that breakfast will be provided for one kilogram of plastic, and food for two kilograms. The vendor who reuses or recycles the plastic waste will collect it and pay the restaurant operator, he said. However, the remaining support for running the cafe will come from the District Panchayat, the Finnish Society, and the State Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), added Agarwal.
“Through such efforts, we are running a campaign to clean the entire district. We appeal to citizens to cooperate with this government initiative and not throw plastic everywhere”.
The Success Story Of Garbage Cafes
On October 9, 2019, India's first Garbage Cafe was launched in Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh. The cafe has played a vital role in tackling plastic pollution.
The latest garbage cafe opened at Mainpat is expected to reduce the plastic waste at the tourist destination besides spreading awareness about environmental conservation among the visitors.
