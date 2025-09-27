Breaking Barriers, Women Dhakis From Asansol Village Are A Rage At Durga Puja
They are being called to various Puja venues across the Asansol district. They have earlier played the dhaks in Bankura, Purulia and Burdwan in Jharkhand
Published : September 27, 2025 at 6:34 PM IST
Asansol: Durga Puja is incomplete without a dhaki (player of drums). Till now, this was the forte of men, which has now been taken over by women dhakis.
One can come across women dhakis leaving their abodes in their early hours and going to play at various pandals and venues. Dressed in their red and white dresses, they are a sight to behold as some of them are known to carry up to three dhaks (drums) on their body while playing them.
One such family of dhakis can be seen in Dhenua village in Burnpur in Asansol, West Bengal, where women have also started playing the dhak along with the men to add to the family’s income.
In Badyakar Para of Dhenua village in Burnpur, the women can be seen practising along with the men of the house while also taking care of their household chores. They have been doing this for the last year, and this year they have been called to Durga Puja venues all across the Asansol district.
The family plays dhak together, where grandmothers, mothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are engrossed in the rhythm of the dhak.
Mampi Badyakar, a newlywed in the Badyakar family, said, "It was during a visit to a Puja that I saw women playing the dhak. I returned and told my family about it. We were encouraged to form a group of dhakis of female members of the Badyakar joint family. We formed this group a year ago."
There were many obstacles in the beginning. People in the neighbourhood made fun of them, but the women did not stop and continued to pursue this vocation.
It was the family elder Jiten Badyakar who taught all the daughters-in-law, Mampi, Tanu, and Kajal, to play the dhak. Very soon, they shed their hesitation and came out with the dhaks on their shoulders.
They have mastered all the techniques of playing the dhak and even played at a political procession on Ram Navami. They are called upon for various events like Manasa Puja, Ganesh Puja, Vishwakarma Puja and political events.
They have played the dhaks in Bankura, Purulia, Burdwan and even Dhanbad and Deoghar in Jharkhand.
This year, they drew a lot of attention in Kumarpur and Chalbalpur, along with Jamtara in Jharkhand and Dhanbad.
Jiten Badyakar said, "The mothers and daughters have to wake up in the morning and do household chores. Everyone has children in their laps. They also have to go to other people's houses to work as daily wage workers. Even then, they find time to rehearse.”
He said that he gets a different kind of joy when everyone from the family plays the dhak. “We will play the dhak in the mandap for four days where many visitors will see us," he said.
Mampi Badyakar further stated, "We can also earn money happily by playing the dhak. The whole family has started playing the dhak together, which is quite a joy. It feels like every day is a festival for us."
