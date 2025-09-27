ETV Bharat / offbeat

Breaking Barriers, Women Dhakis From Asansol Village Are A Rage At Durga Puja

Asansol: Durga Puja is incomplete without a dhaki (player of drums). Till now, this was the forte of men, which has now been taken over by women dhakis.

One can come across women dhakis leaving their abodes in their early hours and going to play at various pandals and venues. Dressed in their red and white dresses, they are a sight to behold as some of them are known to carry up to three dhaks (drums) on their body while playing them.

Women Dhakis From Asansol Village (ETV Bharat)

One such family of dhakis can be seen in Dhenua village in Burnpur in Asansol, West Bengal, where women have also started playing the dhak along with the men to add to the family’s income.

In Badyakar Para of Dhenua village in Burnpur, the women can be seen practising along with the men of the house while also taking care of their household chores. They have been doing this for the last year, and this year they have been called to Durga Puja venues all across the Asansol district.

The family plays dhak together, where grandmothers, mothers-in-law and sisters-in-law are engrossed in the rhythm of the dhak.

Women Dhakis From Asansol Village (ETV Bharat)

Mampi Badyakar, a newlywed in the Badyakar family, said, "It was during a visit to a Puja that I saw women playing the dhak. I returned and told my family about it. We were encouraged to form a group of dhakis of female members of the Badyakar joint family. We formed this group a year ago."