ETV Bharat / offbeat

Braving Odds, Transgender Teacher Establishes School In Haryana, Claims It Is India's First Such Institution

Aditi Sharma's journey to establishing her school was full of challenges, as people couldn't fathom the idea of a school run by a trans person.

Braving Odds Transgender Teacher Establishes School In Haryana Claims It Is First Such Institution in India
Aditi Sharma runs 'Haryana Public School' in Karnal, which she claims is India’s first school established by a transgender person. (ETV Bharat via PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 17, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST

2 Min Read

Karnal: A transgender teacher from Haryana is rewriting the narrative through education as she bravely fights the structural stigma associated with trans people while doing her bit to serve society.

35-year-old Aditi Sharma runs 'Haryana Public School' in Karnal, which she claims is India’s first institution established by a transgender person. "I wanted to work and do something meaningful. I didn’t want to beg or become a sex worker which many transgenders are pushed into. Even those who don’t take that route are still judged the same way by society. I wanted to change that perception," Aditi said.

Braving Odds, Transgender Teacher Establishes School In Haryana, Claims It Is India's First Such Institution (PTI Video)

Her journey to establishing the school was full of challenges, as people could not fathom the idea of a school run by a trans person. But Aditi surmounted all the challenges with determination and courage, and managed to finally achieve what she wanted.

"The journey has been extremely difficult. The local people didn’t support me. It wasn’t me personally that they had a problem with — it was the school. They didn’t want a school run by a transgender person and opposed it a lot," she said.

Despite initial resistance from locals, Aditi stood her ground, and today, 40 children are receiving education at her school. Ashish, a class 2 student at the school, was all praises for Aditi. "I am in Class 2. Ma’am is a very good teacher. I like studying here," the young student said.

Simran, a class 5 student, said they learn several things in school, including how to write sick leave applications and other important topics. "There are many facilities like water purifiers, so we get cold drinking water. The garden area is also very nice, we play games there," she said.

Read More

  1. A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride
  2. Unheard Narratives: When Transgender People Speak Their Stories Of Strength And The Rest Listen With Awe

Karnal: A transgender teacher from Haryana is rewriting the narrative through education as she bravely fights the structural stigma associated with trans people while doing her bit to serve society.

35-year-old Aditi Sharma runs 'Haryana Public School' in Karnal, which she claims is India’s first institution established by a transgender person. "I wanted to work and do something meaningful. I didn’t want to beg or become a sex worker which many transgenders are pushed into. Even those who don’t take that route are still judged the same way by society. I wanted to change that perception," Aditi said.

Braving Odds, Transgender Teacher Establishes School In Haryana, Claims It Is India's First Such Institution (PTI Video)

Her journey to establishing the school was full of challenges, as people could not fathom the idea of a school run by a trans person. But Aditi surmounted all the challenges with determination and courage, and managed to finally achieve what she wanted.

"The journey has been extremely difficult. The local people didn’t support me. It wasn’t me personally that they had a problem with — it was the school. They didn’t want a school run by a transgender person and opposed it a lot," she said.

Despite initial resistance from locals, Aditi stood her ground, and today, 40 children are receiving education at her school. Ashish, a class 2 student at the school, was all praises for Aditi. "I am in Class 2. Ma’am is a very good teacher. I like studying here," the young student said.

Simran, a class 5 student, said they learn several things in school, including how to write sick leave applications and other important topics. "There are many facilities like water purifiers, so we get cold drinking water. The garden area is also very nice, we play games there," she said.

Read More

  1. A Stitch In Time: Tale Of A Transgender Tailor In Chennai Who Carved Her Space With Pain & Pride
  2. Unheard Narratives: When Transgender People Speak Their Stories Of Strength And The Rest Listen With Awe

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARYANA PUBLIC SCHOOLTRANSGENDER RUN SCHOOL IN HARYANATRANSGENDER TEACHERKARNAL SCHOOL BY TRANS PERSONTRANSGENDER STIGMA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Artificial Intelligence Proving To Be A Boon For Sugarcane Farmers In Maharashtra

Maharashtra Loses 23 Tigers In Three Months, Govt Eyes Vantara-Like Sanctuary With Anant Ambani's Support

Exclusive: If Tamil Nadu Governor Has Any Self-Respect, He Should Resign, Says Senior Journalist N Ram After SC Verdict

Exclusive: Indian Idol 15 Winner Manasi Ghosh On Dream collaboration With AR Rahman, Debut With Shaan And Mom's Mutton Kasha

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.