Braving Odds, Transgender Teacher Establishes School In Haryana, Claims It Is India's First Such Institution

Karnal: A transgender teacher from Haryana is rewriting the narrative through education as she bravely fights the structural stigma associated with trans people while doing her bit to serve society.

35-year-old Aditi Sharma runs 'Haryana Public School' in Karnal, which she claims is India’s first institution established by a transgender person. "I wanted to work and do something meaningful. I didn’t want to beg or become a sex worker which many transgenders are pushed into. Even those who don’t take that route are still judged the same way by society. I wanted to change that perception," Aditi said.

Her journey to establishing the school was full of challenges, as people could not fathom the idea of a school run by a trans person. But Aditi surmounted all the challenges with determination and courage, and managed to finally achieve what she wanted.

"The journey has been extremely difficult. The local people didn’t support me. It wasn’t me personally that they had a problem with — it was the school. They didn’t want a school run by a transgender person and opposed it a lot," she said.

Despite initial resistance from locals, Aditi stood her ground, and today, 40 children are receiving education at her school. Ashish, a class 2 student at the school, was all praises for Aditi. "I am in Class 2. Ma’am is a very good teacher. I like studying here," the young student said.

Simran, a class 5 student, said they learn several things in school, including how to write sick leave applications and other important topics. "There are many facilities like water purifiers, so we get cold drinking water. The garden area is also very nice, we play games there," she said.