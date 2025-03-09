Born A Dwarf, 52-Year-Old Rita Rani Of Bihar Inspires Students To Reach New Heights

Gaya: Rita Rani, a school teacher in Bihar, is just 3 feet tall, yet she stands taller than anyone in the school because of her commitment and extraordinary story of conquering hardships. Her drive to teach and inspire young students exceeded expectations, earning her respect and adoration from all.

Rita (52) started her journey as a teacher in 1992 at a private school and went on to teach in the private sector for almost 10 years. She not only managed normal students but also taught physically and mentally challenged children.

In 2010, her hard work paid off, and she was selected as a government teacher. Now, she teaches students in classes 6 to 8 at the middle school in Dhanavan village, Gaya district. Rita's short height doesn’t stop her from teaching students with impact, as she wants to reach every child in the class. To ensure every student can see and understand her lessons, she conducts her classes by standing on a bench. The children reciprocate and live up to her expectations. They say they like Rani Madam’s teaching style.

"Whatever Rani Ma'am teaches is very understandable. The way she answers questions and explains logic in social science is something that will be remembered for a lifetime. She pays a lot of attention to us,” says Sahal Kumari, a seventh-grade student. Raveena, a student in class 8, says that when she first saw Rita Ma'am, she felt a bit unsure about whether Ma'am would be able to teach. “But when we saw her teaching style and way of explaining things in class, we were impressed. She is not ashamed of her height; her height is her biggest strength,” Raveena adds.

Rita Rani with his colleagues (ETV Bharat)

Journey Full of Difficulties

Rita says that despite earning so much respect, the journey was not easy for her. She has faced many difficulties and taunts in school and society, but her strong determination helped her overcome all the obstacles. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Rita Rani shared her journey and how it feels to reach this level and achieve her goals. She says that when she was 6 years old, her height stopped growing, which came as a shock to the family.

“My parents understood my condition and realized my disability, as I couldn’t walk normally. They took me to a doctor and started treatment,” she says. “Every day, I would receive physiotherapy and other treatments, but there was no improvement. After this, my parents took me to Kolkata, Delhi, and several other big cities, but there was no positive result,” Rita recalls.

When her parents saw that the treatment was not working, they took her abroad and got her admitted to a top hospital. “My parents tried every possible way to ensure I could live a normal life, free from difficulties, but nature had something else in store for me, and I accepted it,” says Rita.

She says that the fears of her parents came true, as even her relatives would make fun of her. “When I went to school, the children would pass comments. My dwarfism became a source of fun and laughter. Senior students ragged me, and even some teachers looked down upon me,” she says.

Rita says she had the strength to tolerate every mockery and had faith that things would change one day. “At one point, I stopped paying attention to all these things and did not give up on working hard to fulfil my dreams in life,” she says.

Rita says that she wanted to become a police officer to follow in her father Balkrishna Prasad’s footsteps, who served in the police department. However, today she is happier serving society as a teacher. “Earlier, I regretted not becoming an officer, until the students I taught reached the ladder of success. Today, when the students I taught have become officers, doctors, and have joined other services, the regret of not becoming an officer myself has faded,” she says.

Rita Rani while conducting a class (ETV Bharat)

Recognition and Honours

Rita has been honoured by many national and state-level leaders and ministers, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha, Samrat Chaudhary, the late former Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav.

“After several years of difficulties, I am now receiving full support from the people around me. My fellow teachers and students stand by me whenever I’m in need. However, I have turned my struggles into a habit, which is why I never take help for my work,” she says.

Rita has chosen not to marry, despite receiving several marriage proposals. Her elder brothers, Dr. Anand Bihari, Kananand Bihari, and Naveen Bihari, say they support her decision. Deeply dedicated to social work, Rita says she wants to dedicate herself to serving society, like Mother Teresa and Lata Mangeshkar.