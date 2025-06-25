Kaithal: When Seema Malik rides the tractor and gets down in farm fields to fix submersible pumpsets in borewell or some other technical issues with its motor, she does it with expertise, like none other. This confidence of the woman from Kaithal in Haryana, comes with the grip she holds in the field in the past six years of hard work. Today, Seema is one of the most sought after mechanics for any kind of motor winding work or pump set repair in the area.

Breaking the glass ceiling and making a foray into the area where men once held the fort, Seema says it is the man of her life who has made her the best in the field. "I have done an ITI electrician training from Pundri in 2018 and in 2019, after the course was over, I got into work, sometimes even trying to wind the motor of a submersible tube well. But when my husband trained me and let me understand the nuances, it got a lot easier," says Seema, who has also been honoured by the Haryana government.

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away (ETV Bharat)

A resident of Rasina village, today Seema is being looked up to as an inspiration. Her areas of expertise include motor winding, borewell submersible pump repair work, and electrical issues of farming related equipment.

Her husband Sanjeev Kumar who has been an expert in the same fields for the last 20 years encouraged Seema to do something instead of sitting idle at home. Without much option, Seema like other girls chose embroidery and knitting. But not for long. Out of curiosity, she expressed her desire to learn motor winding. "I initially did small jobs like fan motor winding but I enjoyed it. Every day I got to learn something new. I wanted to achieve expertise in it and told my husband about it," recalls Seema.

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away (ETV Bharat)

Having completed education till the 12th class, her husband enrolled her into ITI Pundri in 2018. After the course got over, Seema got into work from 2019.

Seema says any electrical work involves risk. "But my ITI training helped me get to the basic repairs also. When my husband started teaching me the technicalities, it was like the guru mantra. He is more of a guru to me than husband and our relationship has perfected that. I could not have achieved the feat of being one of the best hands in the sector, had Sanjeev not helped me," says she with a sense of gratitude.

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away (ETV Bharat)

Seema's family is all about her husband and two children. "When Seema was carrying the first child, I came to know that she had only one kidney and that disturbed me. Because having one kidney had its impact on her health. Even today, she is not allowed to lift heavy weights. But despite that, she has made a place of her own. Being her life partner, I feel proud for the way she has led her life with commitment, courage and determination," says Sanjeev looking at Seema.

Sanjeev reminisced how people were not open about Seema working in a shop. "They passed comments and taunted me that I was making her work. Initially it was affecting me but I did not let it linger and accepted that it is her life and she should have the right to work and earn the way she wants," adds he. Sanjeev started teaching Seema motor winding by renting a house near the shop.

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away (ETV Bharat)

From the aversion of farmers to employ Seema in their repair works, she is now getting their admiration. "Her work is mostly with farmers. They were not approving of her in the beginning thinking how could a woman do the work. But gradually they saw her effectiveness and now the situation is such that they want Seema to do their work and none else," says Sanjeev.

On a day-to-day basis, Seema supervises all the work that comes to them. She rides on a tractor to reach distant farm fields and does the work of removing the pipes and motors of the submersible tube well, all by her own. She has installed her machinery on the tractor so that the work gets done quickly.

Borewell Pump Breakdown Or Motor Winding In Kaithal? Haryana's Own Seema Malik Is A Tractor's Drive Away (ETV Bharat)

Impressed with her work, the Haryana government bestowed on her the Udyam Award. The district administration gave her the award on January 26 and also granted her a cash award of Rs 10,000.

"Life feels good when someone recognises the work we do. It boosts my morale," says an humble Seema, who also imparts training to students of ITI on how to do motor winding and borewell repair.