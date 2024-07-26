ETV Bharat / offbeat

What Should You Keep In Mind Before Selecting Books For Your Little Ones? Check Here

Hyderabad: Radhika was delighted when she bought two books for her dearest children. However, to her surprise, both of them disliked her gifts. Her son Rana and her eight-grader daughter did not take any interest in flipping through them and seemed to be busy in their own cocoons.

Perhaps I should have known their taste better before buying them the presents, thought Radhika to herself. Exactly, so! This is why it is advisable that you research well before buying books for your little ones. Age and reading levels are the primary factors that should be considered before buying books for kids.

As parents, one should keep in mind that children reach out to the world through books and their imaginative fervour, too, develops with books relevant to their taste. Parents should thereby try to first understand what exactly their passion is and then figure out books based on their loved topics.

For example, toddlers are more inclined towards grabbing books filled with pictures and nil words. Moving on, five-year-old children prefer books which have words that they have recently learnt at school. So, what they are looking for here is 'familiarity'. If they are told a story with familiar figures, they will eventually show interest in them.