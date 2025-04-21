Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

Why Review A 2011 Book in 2025?

A friend spotted The Kashmir Shawl in one of those offline book-box sales in Hyderabad earlier this year. While the words were familiar, considering Kashmir and shawl are nearly spoken in the same breath, this was a book that had not been discussed, at least not to my knowledge, among the literary aficionados and bookworms in the valley. A Kashmiri picking it up in a pile of used books, thousands of miles away from the valley, was also quite a coincidence.

Written by Janey King, a British journalist and novelist who goes by the pseudonym Rosie Thomas, The Kashmir Shawl turned out to be an extraordinary piece of fiction. Published by HarperCollins UK in 2011, it was awarded the ‘Best Epic Romance of the Year’ in 2012 by the Romantic Novelists' Association, UK.

My friend gifted it to me during his recent visit to the valley, and thus began the unstoppable ride through the 400-page The Kashmir Shawl, spanning several decades and beautifully capturing the Welsh landscape, an equally stunning Kashmir, and Ladakh.

As soon as I finished reading it, I decided to write about it. So here we are. This is not just a review of the novel. It is an attempt to introduce it to those who may have missed this literary gem in Kashmir and elsewhere.

Cover of The Kashmir Shawl by Rosie Thomas (rosiethomasauthor.com)

An Epic Tale

“Memories, even your most precious ones, fade surprisingly quickly. But I don’t go along with that. The memories I value most, I don’t ever see them fading,” writes Kazuo Ishiguro, author of Never Let Me Go.

Janey King traces the past through tangible memory in the form of an antique shawl in The Kashmir Shawl. But why pursue the past? Does she want to look at history through a shawl? Why look at the place through a fragile, fading piece of cloth? What significance does it hold for anyone?

Uncommitted, untethered, especially after her father’s death, when Mair Ellis, our present-day character, clears out her father's house, she finds her grandmother’s exquisite antique Kashmiri shawl, with a lock of a child’s hair within its folds.

Curious, Mair decides to trace her grandparents’ roots back to Kashmir as she embarks on an extraordinary journey which would fill the void she finds within herself. The author uses a dual timeline to narrate the story and knit generations together like different colour tapestries in a shawl.

Set in North Wales, Ladakh, and Kashmir, the weather, life, lifestyle, and culture of people are evocative and accurate without distortion in each timeline of the story.

The idea of the novel evolved from the author's travel to Ladakh. Simultaneously, she found herself amidst goats and yarn traders and became fascinated by the stages of pashmina production. She was also interested in British rule in India. Thereby, she stitched various threads of characters of the story to weave the tapestry of the book The Kashmiri Shawl.

Her travels and research inform every character, person and place happening in the book.

Mair’s grandmother, Nerys Watkins, died before she was born. After their father’s death, as Mair’s siblings were clearing up the old house to hand it over to a real estate agent, she discovered the antique Shawl and the single lock of hair.

Mair slid open the bottom drawer of the chest. Reaching beneath the cloth, her fingers came into contact with tissue paper. She lifted out the cloth that lay beneath it. The tissue paper was very old and limp.

When she folded it back, her first impression was of wonderful colours. Silvery blues and greens sprang at her, like a distillation of lake water, and spring skies, with starbursts of lavender and vermilion flowers caught in the depths. She looked more closely and saw the intricacy of the woven pattern; the sumptuous curved teardrop shapes with curled tips, the ferny fronds and branched stems and tiny five-petalled flowers.

As she wants to find out the story behind the two discovered items, out of her comfort zone, she is subjected to a new landscape, geography, weather vagaries, people and the world, which ultimately culminates in transforming her life, including the characters and places.

She renders experiences of places and people, and diverse geographies. There is transformation through decades and life-changing events from war engulfing Europe and the world in the 1940s to the characters in the book inhabiting remote, isolated, peaceful Himalayas battling unhappy marriages and hiding and negotiating scandals of secret affairs while simultaneously forging friendships.

It also describes the missionary work undertaken by the colonial British to “civilise” the colonial world. As British residents in Kashmir were mostly limited to houseboats due to land laws, the present-day Shikaras and houseboats have not changed their inherited names like Garden of Eden, Solomon, and Sheba, to other names given by British residents.

They were close to the Jhelum River and Nery’s stood gazing at the Shikaras loaded with local goods on their way downriver to be traded or sold in Baramulla and as far as Rawalpindi. She thought of the floating vegetable gardens out on the lakes, the apple orchards, and rice paddies, the shops along the Bund and the shawl makers up in Kanihama.

Fast forward to the present, the world has changed, especially in Srinagar, which is hit with violence. It also has fewer tourists, and the shops selling Pashmina lack buyers. The author reflects on everyday life dictated by violence, poverty, unemployment and conflict. It also reflects the exploited life of shawl makers.

Something had happened. Until last night, Srinagar and its people had seemed sealed away, unfathomable for all the showy beauty of the lakes and mountains. Then she had seen the faces in the street last night, and the way people had gone up afterwards and gone on with their lives despite the violence that boiled up around them, and she began to interpret this place differently. Srinagar was battered, impoverished, and decaying into its arterial ways, but it was proud.

Seven decades later, as the granddaughter treads the same path and visits the places and people to locate the history of the shawl and her grandparents, with the help of a black and white photo of three women, she is intrigued. The politics, people and borders in both time frames have changed.

As she meets people who help her to come close to the owner and maker of the shawl, the book also simultaneously reveals the emotional roller coaster rides in the lives of three women far away from their husbands, many decades ago. The women live on houseboats, flirt and fall in love. Each character has an in-depth life as they play an indispensable part in weaving the story and making the plot gripping and absorbing.

The story mostly revolves around the characters of newlywed Nerys and her friend, Myrtle McMinn, who introduces her to the lakeside city of Srinagar along with the younger, vulnerable Caroline Bowen. They also meet Swiss mountaineer Rainer Stamm, who helps them navigate the emerging challenges and rescues them in various situations, besides emerging as one of the strong characters, along with empathetic Nerys Watkins.

And by the time their men return from war, missions, life has changed beyond measure for all of them. Some soldiers have been psychologically traumatised because of war and disloyalty of their partners. Besides physical, there is the psychological transformation of characters. The process of exploring the history in itself transforms Mair.

Besides the rugged landscape of Ladakh and its meditative monasteries, the book reflects the life of Srinagar. She artistically weaves the shawl-making processes from its origins to manufacturing units to deserted shops near banks of lake and river to the impoverished, idyllic, and remote village of Kanihama.

The shawl, which serves as a bridal trousseau, has a tapestry of time woven on it. She reflects on the socio-economic and political conditions of the natives afflicted with poverty, disease, ignorance and societal dogmatism. She tries to reflect the political conditions of each period without getting into deeper nuances of the issues of the locals. One of the women characters in the book is ostracised for marrying a person of her own choice. Her orphaned, abandoned kids later weave a different story and infuse a different colour to the plot of the story, especially the daughter who goes on to live with Caroline's out-of-wedlock daughter.

Similarly, as characters cross paths, new patterns emerge reflecting a new world. As the stories from two different timelines progress, they converge to reveal new narratives. As Mair meets the old friend of her grandmother, Caroline, too old now to see and hear, a new story emerges. Her letters reveal new contrasting patterns, helping stitch the narrative.

The question of how the shawl came into the possession of Mair’s grandmother, how the memories, hidden histories, realities, and denials play a role in their significance to each individual, all find their answers.

The plot doesn't feel needlessly drawn out, however, the boo,k besides evocative love-making scenes, and describing landscapes, limits itself to the lives of its non-native characters. The other local characters merely help keep the wheels of the narrative chugging. For an indigenous reader, the book does not come up with any deep understanding or reflection of the socio-political and economic conditions of people, as the narrative remains absorbed around the lives of characters. The novel remains hinged on the discovery of the personal history of the shawl for the family. It gives tangential touches on describing local people and the world they are mired in.

Written over a decade ago, the reader may not be able to relate most of the places in Srinagar to villages due to the transformation of architecture, absence of green spaces and development of ‘smart cities’. Similarly, the socio-political reflections in it have taken different dimensions and are dynamic. But it does what fiction should: reflect reality as it is. However, if anyone reads the book on the cemented, crowded boulevard, in a houseboat, on the Jhelum Bund, or the tarmac road to Ladakh, it may induce nostalgia!